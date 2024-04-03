Politics

RISE Mzansi: A R1,335 child grant by 2026 and companies to pay for maternity leave

Songezo Zibi says he knows the struggles of single mothers all too well since he was also raised by a single parent

Rise Mzanis--Songezo Zibi-Elections

The leadership of new political movement “Rise Mzansi” is seen at the launch of the party, 19 April 2023, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. The party is led by Songezo Zibi. Noticeable faces among the leadership are former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Makashule Gana and apartheid activist Ishmael Mkhabela. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said his party is taking the plight of single mothers seriously and if elected will introduce new policies to help them raise their children.

Zibi told supporters at a public meeting in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga that he was raised by a single mother and was familiar with the struggles they faced.

A focus on single mothers

He said single mothers were neglected by the government despite being affected by decisions taken at a national level.

Policies that would aid families

He said RISE Mzansi would ensure that there is support to ensure that mothers can get back to work and school after giving birth.

“RISE Mzansi will roll out universal Early Childhood Development (ECD) as an urgent priority. Single mothers often cannot continue their education or seek employment, because of an absence of affordable, accessible quality child-care facilities,” he said.

The party also wanted Early Childhood Development centers open until 6pm.

Zibi said Rise Mzansi would increase the child support grant from its current level to R680.

“We will increase the Child Support Grant to the food poverty line of R680, and over the next two years to R1,335. This will have an immediate impact on children’s healthy growth and will particularly help single mothers, who have no other sources of support,” Zibi said.

He said companies would also pay for maternity leave, instead of relying on the government.

Zibi also said his party would ensure that delinquent father pay for their children’s wellbeing.

“We will strengthen access to Maintenance Courts, and their effectiveness so that fathers are compelled to take responsibility for their children,” he said.

He also spoke about tax incentives that would protect single mothers.

“ We will introduce a tax relief scheme of up to R30,000 per annum for single parents in the “missing middle”, those who earn too much to qualify for the Child Support Grant, but not enough to feed their families.”

