Zuma to address nation on ‘current political situation’

The MK party said Zuma will address the nation at a 'pivotal media conference' to discuss a number of topics.

As 10 uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MPs head to court to challenge their sacking, party leader and former president Jacob Zuma is expected to address the nation on Thursday on the current political situation in the country.

The party said Zuma will address the nation at a “pivotal media conference” to discuss a number of topics.

Zuma last addressed the nation in June.

Political situation

“This is regarding the current political situation and ongoing developments in South Africa. The president and the leadership of the party will be covering broad strategic organisational issues that are vital to the national discourse and the future trajectory of the party in the South African political landscape,” MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

It is understood that Zuma is expected to speak about former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi joining the MK party and the axing of 10 MK MP’s from parliament.

The MPs believe they were fired to make room for defecting EFF members including Shivambu and Manyi.

It’s been speculated that Shivambu is being touted as parliamentary leader of the MK party.

Floyd Shivambu

Shivambu announced his official resignation from the red berets during an urgent press briefing at Winnie Mandela House in Johannesburg last week.

After intense speculation, Shivambu confirmed he had joined Zuma’s MK party. He said he did not have a specific position “or promise” from that party and only wanted to serve.

The MK party said Shivambu and Manyi will be deployed according to their strengths and expertise in the party.

Fired MK party members

Meanwhile, the sacked MPs who were sworn in parliament on 22 June have asked the Cape Town High Court to review and set aside the decision to terminate their MK party membership and the speaker of parliament’s decision to terminate their membership of the National Assembly.

They also brought a second urgent application to interdict Speaker Thoko Didiza from swearing in their replacements in the National Assembly.

The MK party members want the court to declare that they remain members of Zuma’s party until their membership is lawfully terminated.

Despite the MK party managing to get 14.58% of the national vote in the 31 May national elections and 45.35% in the KZN ballot to become the largest party in that province, Zuma’s party did not manage to hang onto KZN, and have certainly not been able to dictate what happens at national level.

