WATCH: SA leaders soaked up in ‘self-preservations and own selfish agendas’ – Boesak

Boesak said South Africa has not had leadership in a very, very long time.

Anti-apartheid struggle veteran Dr Allan Boesak has criticised the crop of leaders South Africa has had in recent years.

Boesak, whose message was peppered with parallels from the Bible, spoke about hope for South Africa.

WATCH: Alan Boesak speaking about South Africa’s leaders

Struggle stalwart Dr Allan Boesak has criticised the crop of leaders South Africa has had in recent years. He says they lack the vision, principles, understanding, care and compassion for the people while tirelessly working hard to enrich themselves.



Hope

“Whenever I speak of hope, I speak of hope like African church father Augustine way back in the fifth century. He said that ‘hope was a mother with two beautiful daughters. One is called anger and the other is called courage.’

“So, hope is having the anger when you see what is happening around yourself, in our world, what is being done to especially those vulnerable than ourselves. Courage is not only to see and recognise but to get up and do something about it.”

Leadership

Boesak said South Africa needs leadership.

“Leadership is what we have not had in a very, very long time from top to bottom.

“South Africa has leaders without any vision, without any principles, without any understanding, without any care and compassion for people and fundamentally a lack of real lover for the people of South Africa because of tall that love is soaked up in themselves, their self-preservations and their own selfish agendas.”

In July, Boesak described the Government of National Unity (GNU) as a monstrosity.

He said the collaboration specifically between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) was nothing more than political power-seeking and the avoidance of accountability.

“It leaves the average South African in the wilderness where we have been for 30 years. We are not closer to any solutions to any of the problems that really are facing the people.”

Ramaphosa hails GNU

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa in his New Year’s message highlighted the gains and progress made by the GNU.

The president said the GNU has committed itself to reducing poverty and lowering the cost of living.

“The parties are all working to strengthen the capacity of the state to deliver services to our people.

“The outcomes of the May 2024 elections and establishment of the Government of National Unity have enabled South Africa to enter a new era that holds great promise,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also made mention of South Africa hosting the first G20 Summit on African soil in 2025 saying through South Africa’s leadership of the G20 “we will work for solidarity, equality and sustainable development that will have an impact on many peoples around the world”.

