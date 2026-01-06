SACP takes the fight for Maduro’s release to the US embassy

The SACP gathered in Soweto to reflect on the life of Joe Slovo.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it will march to the US embassy in Pretoria on Thursday to demonstrate against what it described as the abduction of Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking in Soweto on Tuesday, the party’s secretary-general, Solly Mapaila, said the SACP and its allies are offended by the US’ actions in the South American country.

“The US should not know peace in our country when they destabilise peace in other countries,” he said.

It is not clear what the implications of this march would be, given existing tensions between South Africa and the US.

But The Citizen understands that the South African government has slowed down a process that would see the street where the US consulate is in Johannesburg being renamed after a controversial Palestinian leader, Leila Khaled.

Mapaila added that all the SACP’s alliance partners and civil society organisations are invited to march in solidarity with the people of Venezuela.

The Citizen has reached out to the ANC to see whether they would support this march. This article will be updated when the comment is received.

US bullying

Mapaila said Washington had been involved in the sovereign affairs of other countries for decades, which includes influencing regime change and tampering with democratic processes.

“We in the South will never accept this to happen; we will fight for our independence until we die, all of us,” he said.

Mapaila said the U.S attack on Venezuela and the manner in which Maduro’s arrest was carried out could potentially upset the world order.

“They have now threatened other countries like Colombia. Comrade Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia, I feel sorry for him. Already, the US has military bases in Colombia even without the permission of the Colombians.

“So, they can activate anything they have done on comrade Maduro on comrade Gustavo Petro, but he has said it clearly that he will defend his country. He would rather be imprisoned himself than sell out his people,” he said.

Mapaila said the US is rattled by changing global power dynamics, including a shift in power from the West to the East and South.

“The reason for the US’ behaviour today is that its power is weakening. When you confront a bully, you will be shocked by how apologetic they can be.”

He said Washington is using its economic muscle and military force to deal with those who are not aligned with the interests of the Trump administration.

“The US has weaponised trade, finance and international law. We cannot fight toe to toe with the US. Venezuela cannot fight toe to toe with the US; it does not have that kind of military might.”

He described the US as a tool for the rebirth of colonialism in the world.

“They have made threats against Iran, they have made threats against Cuba…this threat to other countries, including to Greenland, must be condemned with the contempt it deserves,” he said.

