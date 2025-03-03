Trump faces backlash over White House ‘bullying’ of Zelensky

Political analyst Sandile Swana believes that US President Donald Trump's actions have reshaped the US-Russia-Ukraine relationship.

When a heated debate turns into a screaming match… and then into the silent treatment. Picture: AFP/ Saul Loeb

As the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) urged the global community to stand behind embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a leading political analyst said US President Donald Trump has redefined the US-Russia-Ukraine relationship.

According to independent analyst Sandile Swana, the new dynamic is now based on mutual economic interests rather than military conflict.

ALSO READ: Rescue efforts underway as avalanche buries workers in India’s Himalayas

US adopts ‘pay-as-you-go’ approach

Trump’s televised confrontation with Zelensky at the White House sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats, with critics calling it “bullying.” Swana argued that the US has shifted to a transactional approach.

“Everything Ukraine receives from the US must provide a direct return on investment,” he said. “If Ukraine wants protection, they must offer minerals and other strategic benefits.”

Swana noted that Zelensky lacked clarity on this economic reality, focusing on friendship, while Trump emphasized a commercial relationship.

“The US had to sober him up to the point that he has no bargaining chips,” he added.

ALSO READ: Gaza: Ceasefire draws to a close as Gazans enter month of Ramadan [VIDEO]

Ukraine’s Fight for Sovereignty

UAZA spokesperson Olga Kononenko emphasized Ukraine’s struggle as a fight for democracy, global security, and national sovereignty.

“Diplomacy is essential in preserving peace. Zelensky was democratically elected and represents the Ukrainian people’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace,” she said.

The threat of Russian expansion

Kononenko warned that Russia’s aggression would not stop with Ukraine.

“Without a clear strategy to halt Russian aggression, Ukrainians cannot negotiate a ceasefire. Putin has broken over 200 previously negotiated agreements,” she said.

She also highlighted the severe human rights violations in Russian-occupied territories, including arbitrary detentions, torture, and political persecution.

“We must not let Russia succeed in dividing us,” she concluded.

NOW READ: Trump-Zelensky heated confrontation at White House shakes global diplomacy [VIDEO]