‘Serious questions about immigration oversight’: IFP raises concerns over Palestinian landing at OR Tambo

The IFP has criticised the South African government for allowing undocumented Palestinians into the country.

This comes after around 150 Palestinians landed at OR Tambo last week. They were coming from an airport in Israel.

It has been reported that 23 of them left South Africa for other destinations, while the rest have been granted 90-day tourist visas to remain in the country.

“While we sympathise with individuals fleeing conflict, South Africa cannot allow entry without proper documentation or adherence to immigration protocols.

“It is troubling that this group did not apply for asylum upon arrival, yet was still permitted to enter the country.

“This raises serious questions about immigration oversight and border management,” said the party’s Chief Whip, Nhlanhla Hadebe.

‘Refugee status under unclear circumstances’

Hadebe said the country is already grappling with a significant influx of undocumented foreign nationals, and the granting of temporary refugee status under unclear circumstances makes it unlikely that these individuals will be repatriated.

“This incident highlights the ongoing failures in the state’s management of migration, which has resulted in a national crisis.

“Our country continues to face severe social and economic pressures, including high unemployment, overstretched public services, and growing demands on housing, healthcare, and social support systems.

“Any decision to admit additional refugee groups must be based on a transparent assessment of national capacity, long-term sustainability, and the safety and security of both citizens and refugees,” Hadebe said.

Ineffective migration management

Hadebe said South Africa must ensure that any commitments made are realistic, responsibly managed, and aligned with the national interest.

“The IFP maintains that ineffective migration management has created a situation of risk and instability.

“While fairness remains important, illegal migration places undue strain on national resources and compromises the security of the state.

“Government should urgently review pre-1994 agreements relating to undocumented foreign nationals, as current legislation does not adequately equip the state to address these challenges,” he said.

ANC’s view of the matter

In a press briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described the matter surrounding the landing of the Palestinians as a matter of national security.

“We expect state security to respond to this if they have to.

“Our government, in terms of national interest, must block that thing. We are told that these people were brought here by an NGO [non-governmental organisation], and it is not explained.

“If I was minister of police, I would be at the airport or wherever these people come from and I would be telling you blow-by-blow what is happening,” he said.

He said the ANC has decided that government must deal with the matter.

“It should not be easy that people just land in a country and then that is it. There is a whole lot of things that you undergo before even if you seek asylum.

“So, if you have a group of people just landing, and then they are from Palestine, and they seek asylum and all of that, that clarity must come from Dirco [Department of International Relations and Cooperation], from home affairs and all our security agencies.

“The centre must hold…if people were sleeping on duty, then heads must roll. Why should we allow lawlessness, not safeguarding our borders?”

