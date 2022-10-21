Sisulu denies claims her attempt to visit John Block was politically motivated

Marizka Coetzer

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has denied claims her attempt to visit convicted fraudster John Block had any link to any bid to revive her ANC presidential campaign.

Sisulu, along with human rights activist Reverend Allan Boesak, on Monday attempted to visit the former chair of the Northern Cape ANC at Upington prison.

Access denied

But the department of correctional services (DCS) denied them access. Block, who is related to Sisulu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption and money laundering in 2016.

No special treatment will be given

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said no prisoner was entitled to special treatment and Sisulu, like any ordinary citizen, was expected to make a booking before visiting a prison.

Sisulu claimed prison authorities gave a directive – no one should visit Block for the whole week.

“It emerged the department of correctional services gave a directive that no one should visit Mr Block for the whole week, despite every offender having the right to be visited by any individual at the correctional centre,” she said.

Sisulu’s spokesperson Steve Motale did not respond to questions whether Sisulu went during visiting hours, or if her visit was denied during visiting hours.

Motale also did not provide a copy of the alleged “directive” Block was not to receive visitors.

“I find it highly troubling that you are making a connection between Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s prison visit to former Northern Cape ANC chairperson John Block and the ANC leadership contest,” Motale said.

Block invited Sisulu himself

“At a media briefing she hosted on Tuesday, which your newspaper attended, Minister Sisulu made it clear that her visit to Upington Correctional Centre was at the invitation of Mr Block himself.

This she repeated in the statement that she issued on Wednesday.” Motale said The Citizen’s “claim that Sisulu used her visit to Block to “revive her ANC president campaign” is outright baseless and malicious”.

“Minister Sisulu has repeatedly stated that Mr Block is a relative of hers. Yes, Mr Block was convicted and sentenced to a prison term. That he is serving a prison sentence does not mean he should be disowned and not supported, or be given a second chance in life.

“For the record, Minister Sisulu’s impeccable anticorruption track record in all portfolios she has served in government speaks for itself and is well documented.”

Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast argued Sisulu tried to acquire traction in the light of the upcoming ANC conference.

According to Breakfast, when Sisulu penned her piece about transformation required in the judiciary, the rationale behind was to project herself as someone who could potentially take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sisulu also claimed Block was meant to be released on parole during the pandemic and his name was removed from the list. But the DCS refuted this. Nxumalo said it was clarified Block did not meet the criteria as his admission date fell outside the particular bracket.

