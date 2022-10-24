Third Makhanda prison escapee re-arrested

Thapelo Lekabe

A third prison escapee from Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, has been re-arrested.

Makhanda prison break

Trymore Chauke was re-arrested on Sunday evening, in the farming community of Seven Fountains in Makhanda.

Chauke was part of a group of seven detainees who escaped from the correctional facility last Tuesday. His re-arrest brings to three the number of escapees recaptured.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwean nationals escape from Grahamstown prison

Bennet Kwarrie and Simba Masinga were re-arrested last week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Currently, four escapees remain at large.

The seven prisoners, charged with rhino poaching, broke out of Grahamstown Correctional Facility in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The men are all Zimbabwean nationals.

While investigations into the prison escape continued, police believe that the detainees – who are considered dangerous – escaped through a prison window.

Third prison escapee re-arrested

Eastern Cape police said Chauke was captured on Sunday after police received a tipoff about a possible escapee, who was allegedly asking people for food in Seven Fountains.

“A task team immediately followed up the leads, and within 30 minutes, they re-arrested a third escapee, Trymore Chauke in Seven Fountains.

“Police are urging communities to continue alerting them about any suspicious person in their neighbourhoods, so that all these escapees can be arrested and once again be in custody,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

NOW READ: Second prison escapee re-arrested