Makhanda prison break: Second prison escapee re-arrested

One of the seven prisoners who escaped on Tuesday morning, from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, has been re-arrested.

Two prison escapees re-arrested

Simba Masinga’s capture brings to two the number of prison detainees who have been re-arrested.

Five escapees remain at large.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, confirmed on Thursday that Masinga was re-arrested on Wednesday evening, around 10pm, by a joint task team of the South African Police Service (Saps) and officers from correctional services.

He was nabbed while hiding in bushes outside Makhanda.

Prisoner hit by truck

Bennet Kwarrie, the first escapee to be recaptured, was caught by police in the Free State on Tuesday after a truck had hit him.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Kwarrie was in a stable condition in a health facility in the Free State where he is under strict police guard.

7 inmates walked out of Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda. How can 7 people escape from? They walked out. The inmates who walked out are:



1. Nhamo Muyambo

2. Francis Chitho

3. Trymore Chauke

4. Lubuyo September

5. Abraham Moyane

6. Simba Masinge

7. Bennet Kwarrile pic.twitter.com/ycpK88FMwa— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 18, 2022

Police launched a manhunt after seven prisoners, charged with rhino poaching, broke out of Grahamstown Correctional Facility in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The men are all Zimbabwean nationals. The Department of Correctional Services said they were considered dangerous and urged the public not to carry out a citizen’s arrest, but to call the police if they spotted the men.

While investigations into the prison escape continued, police believe that the detainees escaped through a prison window.

