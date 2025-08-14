Calls for Kolisi & Co to ‘save’ the National Dialogue, ActionSA claims convention will cost R25 million

The government has been accused of 'hijacking' the National Dialogue, leading to several prominent foundations pulling out.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) have appealed to the Imminent Persons Group (EPG) to unite all South Africans behind the National Dialogue (ND).

This comes as a number of political parties have distanced themselves from participating in the first national convention, which begins on Friday.

Several legacy foundations, including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, have also pulled out of the organising committee due to concerns over the lack of transparency in funding the National Dialogue and alleged poor planning.

The SACC believes that the EPG, which includes Lindiwe Mazibuko, Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, Siya Kolisi and Roelf Meyer, can still save the day and unite the country behind the National Dialogue.

“As the national Church Leaders of the SACC, we fundamentally believe that at this juncture, the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) should provide moral leadership that will unite us all.

“The very formation of the EPG was positioned as being empowered to make sure that in everything related to the National Dialogue, it becomes the face of its leadership, and the voice of reason to speak truth to all actors at all times,” the church leaders said.

They also appealed to the EPG to ensure that there is no wastage of public funds during the different phases of the National Dialogue.

“We ask all South Africans to consider the EPG’s approaches seriously.

“We urge the EPG to ensure that the funds provided for the process of the National Dialogue will be properly monitored and used for their rightful purpose,” they said.

Should they have postponed?

The SACC said they also believed that the first national convention should have been postponed to allow more time for better planning and citizen participation.

“The church leaders believe that a postponement of the National Convention would have been a wise route to consider, to create the space required to reflect on the many moving parts of this process and align us on the core needs of the people of South Africa.

“This could allow us all to work together to maximise unity through an inclusive journey from the start,” they said.

All systems go for the national convention

Meanwhile, one of the organisers of the first convention told The Citizen that delegates to the convention had begun arriving on Thursday afternoon.

More than 1 000 people were expected to attend the first national convention at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria.

“It is all systems go. ⁠Delegates only arrive on Thursday, most in the afternoon. ⁠The most important people at the convention will be South African citizens. It is their convention, not based on any social status,” said a spokesperson for the convention, Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu.

ActionSA is counting the costs of the first convention

While Nevhutalu says any concerns around the conventions budget should be addressed by the Presidency, ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip told The Citizen that he has learnt that R25 million had been sent to the government’s National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) account for this weekend’s event.

“I also heard that the proposed budget was R42m, so the question is where is the remaining or missing R17 million,” asked Trollip.

He said he has also been informed that this money will be drawn from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

“I’m told the funding comes from the department of monitoring and evaluation, yet, as a member of that portfolio, I have no idea of this appropriation and what opportunity costs there will be, as a result of the redirection of these funds.

“This is precisely why we’ve sent two senior MPs with a watching/listening brief to the convention this weekend,” he said.

Trollip accused the ANC of trying to “hijack” the National Dialogue.

“We won’t allow the ANC to hijack this process to shore up their flagging political support and use tax payers’ money to fund their 2026 local government election campaign,” he said.

Presidency explains money issues

In a statement earlier this week, the Presidency said the costs of the first convention were being funded from Nedlac’s existing budgets and the Presidency for secretariat support, communications and logistics.

“The provisions in the Appropriation Act and the PFMA will be used to reimburse the Department of Employment and Labour and Nedlac in the adjustments budget later this year,” said the government.

According to the Presidency, donations have been received for the National Dialogue digital platform.

“Some goods and services, such as the venue, screens for public viewing, and rail and road transport, are being provided at no cost. The reduced costs associated with the hosting of the National Dialogue, and the funding plan are done to reduce the cost to the fiscus.

Will former president Thabo Mbeki show up?

Bongani Kupe, a special projects manager at the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, said the legacy foundation who were spearheading the National Dialogue will not attend this weekend’s convention.

“We did go and explain [our concerns] to the president. This is not citizen-led; it is now led by the government. It is not inclusive, and there is no thorough preparation for this convention.

“The president said, despite us raising these issues, he wants to go ahead with this,” he said.

Professor Dirk Kotze from the University of South Africa (Unisa) said that despite the controversial atmosphere in which the National Dialogue is being launched, the process could still yield positive results at the end.

“The process is not something that is not going to be concluded very soon, this is something that may go on for at least a year.

“So we do not know how it will unfold at the lower levels this will spread across the country and we will have to see if it will produce the results that people would like to see,” he said.

Drawing up a framework

This weekend’s convention will come up with a framework of how the National Dialogue will be carried out in communities.

At least 30 sectors have been invited. They will represent their constituencies in developing themes and discussion documents for the National Dialogue.

A second National Convention will be held next year, where a social compact will be produced for consideration by parliament.

