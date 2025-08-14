Ramaphosa unaware of ‘ill-advised’ Iran trip by SANDF chief – Magwenya

Magwenya says Ramaphosa did not know about the SANDF chief’s Iran trip.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa was unaware of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Rudzani Maphwanya’s Iran trip, calling it ‘ill-advised” amid efforts to ease strained US relations.

Magwenya made the remarks during a media briefing on the president’s diary programme and other topical issues.

He addressed Maphwanya’s trip, the general’s comments, and the potential implications for South Africa’s ties with the US.

Maphwanya met with several senior members of Iran’s military forces on Tuesday, where he made glowing statements about possible future collaborations between the nations.

He explained that the defence minister, not the president, approved Maphwanya’s travel.

“As much as the president is the appointing authority and commander-in-chief, he does not get involved in supervising the general’s travel. That process sits with the minister, so the president did not know,” he said.

The spokesperson described the visit as “ill-advised” and potentially inflammatory, given rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Magwenya said the president is managing a delicate exercise to reset diplomatic and political tensions with the US while balancing trade relations.

Ramaphosa will meet Maphwanya next week

Despite his busy travel schedule, Ramaphosa will meet with Maphwanya within the next week.

While the outcome is uncertain, Magwenya said it is expected to be significant.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for Maphwanya to be immediately court-martialled for breaking neutrality and violating military law.

The spokesperson said discussions about a court-martial are ongoing, depending on the gravity of accusations.

Watch the presidency media briefing on the president’s diary programme here:

Shifting to the National Dialogue’s first national convention, which begins on Friday, Magwenya said it aims to re-energise communities, develop action plans, and promote mutual accountability and democracy.

“The dialogue presents an opportunity to forge a national compact that outlines clear commitments and responsibilities for various stakeholders,” Magwenya said.

However, the dialogue has been marred by withdrawals from several political parties and legacy foundations, including the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation.

Foundations, parties withdrawls from National Dialogue

These organisations pulled out of the organising committee over concerns about funding transparency and alleged poor planning.

In response to a question about the foundations’ withdrawal, the spokesperson said that the controversy is over the state of preparedness and funding the national convention, not the dialogue process itself.

Magwenya said that when the foundations raised these concerns, Ramaphosa expressed anxiety over postponing the convention and the inconvenience it caused for various organisations. According to him, the president believes the issues should be resolved in parallel with holding the event.

The foundations withdrew from the preparatory task team but committed to participating in the national dialogue process, Magwenya added.

When asked about representation and inclusivity at the national convention, he said the convention is a platform to set the agenda for the National Dialogue, not the actual dialogue.

The spokesperson said the convention will be inclusive, with close to 1 000 confirmed delegates representing various sectors of society.

Credibilty of dialogue not determined by one person or 7 organisations – Magwenya

“The credibility of the National Dialogue is going to be the level of participation across communities and what is going to come out of that process as outcomes. And that credibility cannot be determined by one person. Neither can it be determined by seven organisations,” Magwenya said.

He was also asked about Ramaphosa’s relationship with former president Mbeki, to which Magwenya said the relationship is professional and cordial, with Ramaphosa not venturing into public criticism of his predecessor.