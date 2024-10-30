Politics

30 Oct 2024

‘Squabbling’ Life Esidimeni beneficiaries to receive compensation in two tranches

Lesufi says the province has put control measures in place to make sure the right people are paid.

Life-Esidimeni-Gauteng-payouts

Johannesburg, South Africa, 7 August: Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Corruption Watch activists march to the Gauteng legislature protesting against the re-election of Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa into the ANC provincial committee on August 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Both Mahlangu and Hlongwa are former Gauteng MECs for health and social development who are embroiled in the Life Esidimeni crisis. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

The Gauteng provincial government says it will now pay the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in portions because of reported conflict among family members.

This was announced by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Lesufi said splitting the money into two tranches would ensure the rightful beneficiaries are paid.

Following an arbitration hearing, the provincial government was ordered to compensate the families of 144 mentally ill patients who died in 2016 after being removed from a capable private facility to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations.

ALSO READ: Life Esidimeni families want Mahlangu and Manamela prosecuted

“Due to the significant number of new claims and complaints, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) introduced internal controls that included splitting compensation 50/50.”

Lesufi said while these internal controls can be frustrating for the beneficiaries, they help to curb many problems.

“The provincial government made the first set of payments in 2018/19, but complaints emerged that some family members whose names appear on the arbitration award were not the rightful beneficiaries,” he said.

Over 143 families paid

Lesufi said the provincial government has paid about R159 460 000 to the 134 families who participated in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings.

As of September 2024, a total of R348 750 000 was paid to families and patients who did not participate in the arbitration process.

“The provincial government has made concerted efforts to ensure that the rights of mental healthcare users are promoted and safeguarded.”

Since the tragedy, the provincial government has established five district Mental Review Boards (MHRBs) which are both functional and effective.

These bodies are made up of 27 individuals with diverse expertise which include lawyers, doctors, mental health experts and members of the community.

On Tuesday, Life Esidimeni victims and family members picketed outside the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria.

They demanded the prosecution of those responsible for the deaths of the 140 mental health patients.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said they have taken note of the memorandum of demand for justice and accountability for the Life Esidimeni victims, which was handed in and accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi.

ALSO READ: Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu responsible for Life Esidimeni, court rules

