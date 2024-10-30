Politics

By Itumeleng Mafisa

30 Oct 2024

02:22 pm

Lesufi concerned about crime as Joburg prepares to host G20 summit in 2025

Lesufi says he does not want world leaders and guests at the G20 to be scared of walking around in Johannesburg.

Panyaza-G20-Crime

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says crime in the province is giving him “sleepless nights”.

This comes as the province prepares to host heads of state and other diplomats during the G20 summit which will be hosted in Johannesburg next year.

Lesufi was speaking about his 100 days in office at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“If people come here, we do not want them to be scared to walk around and enjoy our parks. We just have to invest in fighting crime.”

Bankers, heads of state and industry leaders of the world’s biggest economies will discuss international economic cooperation at the summit.

Violent crime

Lesufi said he is concerned about numerous reports of violent crime in the province. “The level of crime in our province keeps me awake at night. There are many people who are playing God with people’s lives.”

He said the province has not done enough to deal with crime. However, he said the province had adopted renewed efforts, including a centralised approach, in fighting crime.

“We are putting all the cars, staff, everything that is with local government, provincial government and national government in one pot and having the national police lead us on how best to deal with things.”

Lesufi said he worries about the kidnapping of business people and cases of extortion in the province.

“However, we are comforted that in the latest statistics, the numbers did not go up, but they remain worrying.”

State of CBDs in Gauteng

Lesufi also said the state of Central Business Districts (CBD) is another cause for concern.

“The state of every CBD is bad.”

However, he announced a coordinated effort to revitalise CBDs in the province, starting with Johannesburg.

“We have now agreed with all local authorities that we will start with Johannesburg and then after we will use that experience and spread it to other municipalities.”

Sheila Mary Peters, MEC for Environment in Gauteng, told reporters at the same briefing that plans are in place to ensure that public spaces are clean in preparation for the summit.

