By Getrude Makhafola
23 Jul 2023
6:00 am
Politics

‘Witch hunt’ – Mangaung ANC accused of purging outspoken members

ANC says ill-discipline has been tolerated to for far too long in Mangaung branches.

ANC Mangaung independent candidates witch hunt
The ANC in Mangaung is accused of purging members after demanding names of those who sympathised with expelled councilors. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung is accused of entrenching factionalism directing branches to report those sympathising with the expelled councillors. Known as the Mangaung 7, four of the seven councillors whose membership was terminated contested Wednesday's Mangaung by-elections as independents. They were expelled in May after supporting opposition parties in council. Now, some members say regional leaders have embarked on a witch hunt across branches. Region wants names The letter from regional secretary Sabelo Pitso, seen by The Citizen, was issued on Wednesday while by-elections were underway. According to Pitso, party leaders were made aware of members sympathising...

