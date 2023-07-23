‘Witch hunt’ – Mangaung ANC accused of purging outspoken members

The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung is accused of entrenching factionalism directing branches to report those sympathising with the expelled councillors. Known as the Mangaung 7, four of the seven councillors whose membership was terminated contested Wednesday's Mangaung by-elections as independents. They were expelled in May after supporting opposition parties in council. Now, some members say regional leaders have embarked on a witch hunt across branches. Region wants names The letter from regional secretary Sabelo Pitso, seen by The Citizen, was issued on Wednesday while by-elections were underway. According to Pitso, party leaders were made aware of members sympathising...

Region wants names

The letter from regional secretary Sabelo Pitso, seen by The Citizen, was issued on Wednesday while by-elections were underway.

According to Pitso, party leaders were made aware of members sympathising with the seven during canvassing to replace them ahead of the by-election.

“Therefore, all branches are requested to submit all the names of members who de-campaigned the ANC during the process of by-elections to the regional secretary’s office.

“This must be done within three days of receiving this communique in order to ensure expeditiously implement of rule 25 accordingly,” reads the letter.

Rule 25 of the ANC constitution outlines processes in disciplinary matters.

Pitso said the instruction to the branches was in line with the party’s unity project and dealing with ill-discipline.

‘Witch hunt’

But vocal branch member Fana Ledimo says the regional leaders are on a witch hunt to clamp down on those who do not agree with them.

He says one party member already received a suspension letter on Thursday.

“We have seen Pitso’s letter. There’s one comrade from Ward 29 who has already been suspended. That letter was written on Wednesday, and already the comrade is suspended willy-nilly.

“If they were good leaders, they would introspect and call the comrade and engage with him, find out why members are sympathising with the expelled councillors.

“The ANC is not supposed to lose members so unnecessarily,” he said.

The region’s internal turmoil has over the years spilt over into Mangaung municipality, leading to years of mismanagement and rampant corruption under the ANC.

After multiple failures by the province to rescue the metro’s finances, the national government stepped in last year to try to steer the ship.

The deepened factions and infighting saw two separate regional conferences taking place last year, with each group claiming to be the legitimate structure.

The faction that elected Patrick Monyakwane as chairperson was subsequently deemed illegitimate. Some in the group were suspended.

Iron fist

Ledimo said the Luthuli House project of unity and renewal was non-existent in Mangaung.

“They want to rule with an iron fist. Anyone with a dissenting voice is shut out, you must toe the line and never ask questions.

“No one from outside is destroying ANC, the organisation is being destroyed by its own members.”

Another branch member who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said the letter showed regional leaders were panicking.

“This is their way of getting rid of people they do not like. They see the independents as a threat.

“It’s the same level of arrogance we’ve been seeing in the ANC,” she said.

‘We are in charge’

Regional spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa was adamant that ill-discipline has been allowed to fester for far too long, and the party was cracking the whip.

“Before and during by-election campaigns, we were inundated with calls and concerns that there are members campaigning for the expelled.

“We couldn’t ignore that. The secretary has now invited those who have such information to come forward so that the ANC rules can be actualised,” he said.

The ANC retained the contested four wards, boosting its position in the Mangaung council.

In Ward 7, independent candidate Chabedi Rampai came second after the ANC with 33% of the vote.

Nxangisa denied that the letter was a witch hunt and a way to purge undesired branch members.

“This is not a witch hunt, every member of the ANC knows what they signed up for. They shouldn’t be surprised and call this a witch hunt,

“This is in the ANC constitution, it’s there in black and white. We must root out ill-discipline where ever it rears its ugly head.

“So this is us stamping our authority as the leadership of Mangaung, we are in charge and cleaning up the ANC in line with its constitution,” said Nxangisa.

