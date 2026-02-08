Steenhuisen denies claims of Zille power play, says DA leadership exit was his own decision

Steenhuisen confirmed that he would like to remain as minister.

Outgoing Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has rejected claims that he was forced out of the party’s leadership by federal council chairperson Helen Zille, amid reports of strained relations.

Steenhuisen recently announced he will not seek a third term as DA leader, putting an end to his six-year tenure at the helm ahead of the party’s leadership elective conference scheduled for April.

The agriculture minister’s decision to step down comes at a time when he has been under intense public and political scrutiny.

Critics have targeted his handling of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, while he has also faced controversy over allegations that he misused a party-issued credit card, reportedly spending on Uber Eats.

Additionally, Steenhuisen was involved in a highly publicised dispute with former environment, forestry and fisheries minister Dion George, who resigned from the DA last month.

In an interview with Sunday Times, Steenhuisen stressed that he made the decision to withdraw from the DA leadership race without any external influence.

He explained that a recent family holiday helped him realise how much of his daughters’ upbringing he had missed.

“Being DA leader and being a minister means that I’m on the road six out of seven days, mostly, in a week. In January, I slept in my own bed two nights of the whole month,” he told the publication.

Steenhuisen also acknowledged the difficulties of balancing his ministerial portfolio with party leadership.

The DA member further rejected criticism of his handling of the FMD outbreak.

He highlighted that he would like to remain as minister, but added that the decision was not his to make.

Steenhuisen’s relationship with Helen Zille

Steenhuisen addressed reports of tension between himself and Zille in a separate interview with City Press.

He acknowledged that their relationship had not always been smooth, but insisted it played no role in his decision to step down.

“The timing and decision were entirely of my own making and choice.”

He added that Zille had indicated she would not challenge him for the leadership position, as she is focusing on her mayoral campaign in Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen also dismissed claims that Zille was controlling the party from behind the scenes, though he admitted that having a former leader in a strategic position presented challenges.

“It’s not easy to lead a party when the former leader is in a leadership position.

“Whether it was the media or critics always saying, ‘Helen Zille is actually in charge, you are not the real leader’, it was always a challenge, even though you explain the different roles that people in the party have.”

He compared the situation to a former CEO remaining on a company’s board and emphasised that, despite challenges, he worked well with Zille.

Reports indicate that DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga and City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis have been cited as potential successors to Steenhuisen.

Meanwhile, former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has reportedly ruled himself out of the DA leadership race to concentrate on returning to office in the capital.

Hill-Lewis, widely seen as the frontrunner, has denied claims that he reached an agreement with Steenhuisen to allow the outgoing leader to remain as minister if the Cape Town mayor is elected.

After John Steenhuisen’s announcement yesterday, I have been approached by many party members to stand for the position of Federal Leader.



The DA’s internal campaign rules stipulate that public campaigning may only begin when the nomination period opens. That will happen later… — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) February 5, 2026

