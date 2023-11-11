Tertuis Simmers re-elected DA Western Cape provincial leader

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected Provincial Deputy Leader.

Incumbent DA Western Cape provincial leader Tertuis Simmers has beat out former leader Bonginkosi Madikizela for another term at the party’s provincial elective conference.

The party held its Western Cape elective conference on Saturday, where it held elections for key positions in the organisation.

Grant Twigg, Xanthea Limberg, Andrew Stroebel, and Donaven Joubert were elected as additional provincial executive members.

A ‘beacon of hope’ ahead of next year’s elections

Speaking after his re-election, Simmers called for all party members in the province to work together to provide service delivery and remain a “beacon of hope” for the rest of the country ahead of general elections next year.

“Our opportunity is now. We have never been better placed ahead of the 2024 elections. It is now our time. Let us hit the road and get to work”.

The DA’s 2024 action plan

Earlier, DA leader John Steenhuisen outlined how he believed a strong result in the Western Cape next year could secure a national victory.

“For the first time ever, a vote for the DA in the Western Cape is also a vote for a new national government. According to all credible polling, the ANC will struggle to even get 40% in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in next year’s election.

If the DA wins the Western Cape with an outright majority, and we drag the ANC out of power in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, then we will get a new national government next year. It’s that simple.

“This means that, for the first time since 1994, we can defeat the ANC nationally.

Steenhuisen said with its Multi-Party Charter partners, the DA is “perfectly positioned to become the big, strong anchor tenant for a new national coalition government”.