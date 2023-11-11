DA’s Western Cape best-run in Africa- Steenhuisen

Here is the DA's action plan ahead of next year's election.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has credited his party with running the best local government on the continent.

The party held its Western Cape elective conference on Saturday, where it held elections for key positions in the organisation. Incumbent DA Western Cape provincial leader Tertuis Simmers beat former leader Bonginkosi Madikizela for another term at the party’s provincial elective conference, while Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected Provincial Deputy Leader.

Speaking at the conference, Steenhuisen said the DA’s leadership in the province made it the top on the continent.

“After nearly 15 years of uninterrupted DA good governance, there is no doubt that the Western Cape is, by an enormous margin, the best-run province in this country. As the other eight provinces have declined and collapsed under the weight of ANC misrule, DA Premier Alan Winde and his team have elevated the Western Cape to new heights.

“It would be no exaggeration to say that, thanks to the DA, the Western Cape is now the best-run regional government on the entire African continent.”

Small parties = big harm

As the party prepares for the 2024 elections, Steenhuisen again warned of the destruction smaller parties could cause by jumping into bed with the ANC and EFF. He said if these parties were allowed to do so, the Western Cape would “lose everything”.

“Under an ANC/EFF coalition, the looting will start on day one. The truth is that these small parties can never guarantee that the ANC and EFF will not take over if the DA goes below 50%. All they care about is splitting the DA’s vote and selling you out to the highest bidder.

All they care about is positions, money and power. Voting for a greedy small party is simply a risk not worth taking.”

How the DA plans to win 2024 elections

Steenhuisen believed a strong result in the Western Cape next year could secure a national victory.

“According to all credible polling, the ANC will struggle to even get 40% in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in next year’s election.

“If the DA wins the Western Cape with an outright majority, and we drag the ANC out of power in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, then we will get a new national government next year. It’s that simple.

“Western Cape + KwaZulu-Natal + Gauteng = a new national government. This means that, for the first time since 1994, we can defeat the ANC nationally”.

Steenhuisen said with its Multi-Party Charter partners, the DA is “perfectly positioned to become the big, strong anchor tenant for a new national coalition government”.