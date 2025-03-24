The battle for SA’s foreign policy: ANC vs DA

Experts argue that South Africa operates with two parallel foreign policies—one driven by the ANC and another by the DA

Amid a call by the DA for its former leader and former diplomat, Tony Leon, to replace Ebrahim Rasool as SA ambassador to the US, experts believe South Africa has two parallel foreign policies – one run by the ANC and another by the DA.

But, they said, the ANC could not have its cake and eat it. In light of changing foreign relations dynamics, it should compromise and not have full and unfettered control over foreign policy.

The ANC’s struggle for control

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke said the ANC was focused on maintaining total control and presenting its view as the de facto, or prevailing South African view, on international relations. However, the government of national unity (GNU) parties, particularly the DA, were fighting hard for a compromise on how SA presented its foreign policy.

“After all, if there is a compromise on domestic policy issues, there should be compromise on foreign policy issues,” Silke said.

Where is Tony Leon?

International relations analyst and lecturer at North-West University Dominic Maphaka said Leon’s diplomatic experience and ideological proximity to Washington made him the most suitable candidate for the position. Leon was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma as South Africa’s ambassador to Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay from 2009 to 2012.

DA federal council leader Helen Zille advocates for Leon’s appointment and demands President Cyril Ramaphosa consult other GNU parties on Rasool’s replacement.

The DA’s push for change

Maphaka drew a parallel between the ANC and the DA foreign policy approaches, saying the DA is strongly trying to influence the ANC to cooperate with the West, instead of the East.

“Having expressed disapproval towards SA’s non-aligned stance and its deepening relations with the East, the DA wants Pretoria to kowtow to Washington,” Maphaka said.

Diplomatic appointments: Party lines or national interests?

If the ANC were to replace Rasool, the expert said this could be a step in the right direction, considering the tension between Pretoria and Washington. Diplomatic appointments are not conducted on party lines but on serving the home country’s interests in a foreign land.

Maphaka said the lobbying for Leon was prompted by his experience in the role and his proximity to the DA, which may facilitate a swift approval and reception from the US. “But he cannot advance a different foreign policy position in any way,” Maphaka said.

The DA’s push for influence

The DA wants Pretoria to kowtow to Washington. Silke stressed that Rasool erred in criticizing the Trump administration as ambassador and head of the SA mission in Washington.

Silke said that considering the ANC’s intent to maintain dominance over foreign policy, it would not listen to fellow GNU partners on who it should appoint as the next ambassador in Washington.

A policy standoff

The development has manifested through past and recent visits to the US whenever there is tension between Pretoria and Washington. Given that the DA shares the same policy position as the US, the party is pushing for a foreign policy different from those advanced by the central government.

In rejecting the ANC’s foreign policy, the DA intended to have its policy prevail in the GNU. “It is also re-awakening its foreign policy preferences in the GNU to demonstrate its disapproval of the ANC foreign policy. Hence, the party stresses that the ANC cannot monopolise foreign policy with less than 50%-plus votes,” he said.

The need for nuanced diplomacy

“The ANC are doubling down on their particular and somewhat narrow foreign policy view, despite the need to really understand changes in international relations and to be substantially more diplomatic and nuanced in its approach, particularly with the United States,” Silke said.

“I don’t think there will be any interest in putting forward Zille’s recommendation, notwithstanding the fact that Leon probably will substantially be more in tune with different dynamics coming out of Washington.”

