GNU cracks widen amid debate on Rasool’s replacement

Zille says Tony Leon should be the next ambassador.

The two biggest parties in the government of national unity (GNU) have added yet another matter to the long list of issues they disagree on.

A debate on who should replace expelled South Africa’s ambassador to the United States (US), Ebrahim Rasool, may be another bone of contention for the ANC and DA.

Speaking to the SABC on Friday, Zille said President Cyril Ramaphosa should consult GNU parties before appointing Rasool’s replacement.

She then put forward her best candidate for the job – former DA leader Tony Leon.

“We believe that President Ramaphosa should consult about a proper replacement for ambassador to the United States. It is a crucial position. We know very well that President Trump is looking inward; he wants to make America great again, as he says. He is not interested in countries he sees as undermining US interests,” said Zille.

“It doesn’t help South Africa to alienate the United States. Many American companies are invested here; we cannot turn America into an enemy. We have to put an excellent diplomat into that position to build relations with the US. I would choose somebody like Tony Leon. I think he would be excellent. He has been a very good ambassador in Argentina. He has all the skills and is a good intellectual and understand foreign policy.”

Ambassador ‘can’t be DA’

However, an ANC leader reportedly told Sunday Times Rasool’s replacement should not be “what the DA wants”.

According to the report, the leader said Rasool’s replacement was a foreign policy matter, and parties had agreed it was outside the GNU’s mandate.

“It can’t be the DA. It can’t be Tony Leon and can’t be what the DA wants. It’s not a GNU matter — it’s a government matter,” the leader was quoted as saying.

“Go and read that statement of intent. In that statement, we said issues of foreign policy, the constitution and the rule of law fall outside any negotiation and agreement. Yes, they may have tried to go back on some of the agreements, but that’s why we’ve dismissed those discussions. Have we reopened the negotiations on all of those? We have not.”

‘GNU is the government’

Zille reacted to the reported ANC leader’s comments, saying they revealed the cause of problems in the GNU.

“In differentiating between the GNU and the government, this ANC leader assumes the ANC still runs the government, while a few other parties are accommodated in a side-show called the GNU. It is time to break it to the ANC: the GNU is the government now,” said Zille on Sunday.

“Interestingly, this anonymous ANC leader quoted in the Sunday Times also claimed that foreign policy falls outside the GNU’s decision-making ambit. I have read the Statement of Intent again, and there is no such provision.

“As long as the ANC thinks it is still ‘the government’ operating alongside an inconvenience called the GNU, it will continue to promote the ANC’s interests over South Africa’s. The new Ambassador to Washington may well be the next example of this, to SA’s detriment.”

US visits

Earlier this month, the DA announced its working visit to the US “aimed at stabilising diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States during this period of heightened tensions”.

The party said it undertook the visit as the second-largest party in the GNU. The biggest party in the GNU has yet to visit the US.

“The DA remains a steadfast and credible advocate for South Africa’s national interests on the international stage,” said the party at the time.

It also insisted on opposing the ANC’s “divisive, race-based policies and advocating for a means-based approach to addressing systemic inequality”.

The policies include the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) and the Expropriation Acts.

The BELA was passed in the National Assembly on 16 May 2024, with 223 votes in favour and 78 votes against the Bill.

Ramaphosa signed the Bill into law in September 2024, while the Expropriation Act was signed into law in January.

Ramaphosa applying mind on US ambassador

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya briefed the media on the president’s programme on Thursday last week and said Ramaphosa would take his time replacing Rasool.

“The president will not rush the process of appointing the new ambassador. He’s applying his mind. In fact, the president appreciates the numerous messages that he’s received. He has been inundated by messages from people volunteering to be posted in Washington and people making suggestions of individuals to be considered for Washington,” said Magwenya.

“However, the president will take his time to consider his options regarding this appointment. The absence of an ambassador in Washington does not mean the absence of engagements with the Trump administration.

“It’s not a process that the president wants to rush; it’s a process that he wants to carefully apply his mind to against the prevailing conditions and opportunities we see further down the line from an improved relationship.

“We can’t go on for more months with this kind of diplomatic stalemate between us and the US. The sooner it’s resolved, the better for everybody concerned.”