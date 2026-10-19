Mbalula back at work: From coalitions to factions, here are 3 things he needs to do now

Mbalula says a heavy weight has been lifted off his shoulders after court ruling in ANC's favour.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is now back at work after collapsing at the Constitutional Court last week.

He collapsed after the court ruled in the ANC’s favour in a matter between the party and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

In a video message on Sunday, Mbalula said he began work on Sunday.

“Many of you saw what happened to me in that courtroom. I had carried something heavy for seven weeks.

“The thought that people in six municipalities might be handed a ballot paper that did not carry the party they had chosen – that thought sat on my chest every night,” he said.

A sigh of relief

Mbalula said that when the court ruled in his party’s favour, a weight was lifted off his shoulders.

“The body did what the body does; I am a human being. All of us have ailments; there is no shame in finding yours,” he said.

Mbalula said his family was deeply frightened when they saw him collapse on live television.

“The doctors have examined me thoroughly, and I’m fit as a fiddle. I have rested; now the ground is calling my name,” he said.

He thanked all those who sent him well wishes.

“It is humbling to receive your love,” he said.

What now for Mbalula?

Deal with factions

Political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen on Monday that now that Mbalula is back to work, his primary task ahead of the local government elections is to bolster the ANC’s election machinery at the national, provincial and local levels, prevent administrative errors, and ensure that candidate selection and internal decision-making follow clear procedures.

“He will also need to manage internal divisions and factional infighting to prevent them from undermining the party’s election campaign.

Restore voter confidence

“Secondly, Mbalula must mobilise the ANC’s local structures and work to restore voter confidence. This requires the party’s campaign to rely less on national leaders and political slogans, and instead focus greater attention on local issues, such as poor service delivery, water and electricity supply problems, road infrastructure, and municipal governance.”

Neethling said the ANC would also need to convey a credible message regarding its shortcomings and how it intends to rectify them.

Prepare for coalitions

“Thirdly, Mbalula must take into account a fragmented political landscape, in which the ANC may not necessarily secure a majority in every municipality. This implies that the party must also prepare for potential coalitions and negotiations.

“Consequently, one of his greatest challenges lies in translating his political survival into organisational efficiency and a credible election campaign.

“The court ruling helped resolve the ANC’s immediate problem, but ultimately, voters will judge the party on its credibility, organisational capacity, candidates and record of local governance,” said Neethling.