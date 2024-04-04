The wrong Reddy: Businessman Vivian Reddy cries mistaken identity

Vivian Reddy denies he is a mastermind and funder behind MK Party

Controversial KZN businessman Vivian Reddy has slammed those who have confused him for an MK member in the province, while also rubbishing reports he is funding political parties ahead of this year’s elections.

Reddy, a friend of former president Jacob Zuma, has dodged corruption charges for several year. He has constantly denied

Reddy the secret hand behind MK?

As the Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party seek to put the former statesman on the ballot and secure a majority victory in this year’s elections, Reddy has been suspected as the parties mastermind and main sponsor.

In a video posted to social media, Reddy addressed the claims.

“There are certain devious, propaganda social media accounts that have been spreading misinformation, claiming that I am funding or establishing political parties. I deny these baseless allegations as fake news.”

The wrong Reddy

Senior MK Party leader Visvin Reddy appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court this week for allegedly inciting public violence.

Reacting to the ANC taking the MK party to court over its registration, Reddy warned civil war may break out if it was not allowed to campaign and be on the ballot paper.

Vivian’s name cropped up during online discussions about the case, something the businessman was not chuffed about.

“There is confusion due to the similarity of my name and that of a politician Visvin Reddy. Although our names are alike, we are two different individuals.

“I am not associated with any parliamentary list of any political party.”

Reddy disciplined

Hours before Visvin’s appearance in court, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told 702 that members who incite violence would be disciplined, threatening expulsion.

“Any member that utters or makes any pronouncements of violence will be dealt with drastically and we’ll expel them. Visvin Reddy in the same way we’ve dealt with [MK youth leader] Bonginkosi [Khanyile] has also received a warning.”

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel and Nicholas Zaal.