Tough times ahead for ANC in Mangaung as expelled councillors go independent

The ex-ANC councillors say more members will soon ditch the ruling party in Mangaung.

ANC Free State chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana hands out party t-shirts during a by-election campaign in Dihlabeng in April. Mangaung by-elections will take place next month. Photo: ANC/Facebook
The African National Congress's (ANC's) control of the Mangaung Metro could slip away next month as councillors that were thrown out for not toeing the party line vow to fight back as independent candidates. The group, calling themselves Mangaung 7, are adamant that they were removed because they acted to get rid of endemic corruption at the Free State's only metro. The party terminated the membership of eight councillors in March, including former speaker Stefani Lockman-Naidoo. Lockman-Naidoo tendered her resignation from council and has since been deployed to the social development MEC Motshidisi Koloi's office. The latest developments in the...

