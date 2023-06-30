Tough times ahead for ANC in Mangaung as expelled councillors go independent

The African National Congress's (ANC's) control of the Mangaung Metro could slip away next month as councillors that were thrown out for not toeing the party line vow to fight back as independent candidates. The group, calling themselves Mangaung 7, are adamant that they were removed because they acted to get rid of endemic corruption at the Free State's only metro. The party terminated the membership of eight councillors in March, including former speaker Stefani Lockman-Naidoo. Lockman-Naidoo tendered her resignation from council and has since been deployed to the social development MEC Motshidisi Koloi's office. The latest developments in the...

The African National Congress’s (ANC’s) control of the Mangaung Metro could slip away next month as councillors that were thrown out for not toeing the party line vow to fight back as independent candidates.

The group, calling themselves Mangaung 7, are adamant that they were removed because they acted to get rid of endemic corruption at the Free State’s only metro.

The party terminated the membership of eight councillors in March, including former speaker Stefani Lockman-Naidoo.

Lockman-Naidoo tendered her resignation from council and has since been deployed to the social development MEC Motshidisi Koloi’s office.

The latest developments in the troubled Mangaung metro echo the aftermath of the 2021 polls in Maluti-A-Phofung when 16 expelled ANC councillors regrouped and took over.

Known as MAP16, the councillors ousted the ANC and formed a coalition with opposition parties. ANC seats in the municipality dropped from 47 to 28 in 2021.

‘More to leave ANC’

Four of the expelled councillors in Mangaung are now independent candidates and have launched their campaigns.

They are Mpho Mokoakoa of Ward 29, Lehlohonolo Moqolo from Ward 49, Lelala Makoa of Ward 50 and Chabedi Rampai of Ward 7.

ALSO READ: Cash-strapped Mangaung to pay R54 million for political staff, including R20 000 for tea lady

Last week, acting Mayor Gregory Nthatisi was chased away as he tried to campaign at a ward in Wepener, whose councillor was one of the expelled eight.

WATCH: Mangaung Mayor and MK veteran Gregory Nthatisi was chased away by Weppenar residents when he attempted to campaign in the area. Their local councillor Seleke is one of 8 who were expelled from the party by the region. Video: Central News pic.twitter.com/51loC9CPzi — Getrude Makhafola (@GetrudeM) June 20, 2023

Briefing media in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, the now independent candidates said more ANC councillors will soon dump the party ahead of next year’s elections.

“We took a stance that the four of us will contest the next by-elections to be held on 19 July 2023. We have followed the IEC rules and are duly registered as independents.

“Once communities send you to hold the executive accountable and someone prevents you from doing so, that pain will remain with you,” Rampai said.

He added that most councillors are disillusioned and “are just there to raise their hands” in council.

ANC confident it will win

ANC regional spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa said the party knew what could happen when they expelled the eight.

New councillors to replace the four have been fielded and are already campaigning ahead of the by-elections, he said.

RELATED: ANC terminates membership of 8 Mangaung councillors who voted with DA

“This does not come as a shock, we knew what we were getting ourselves in. They are free to do whatever they want to do after expulsion.

“We knew there would be fierce contestations even from other political parties. We are fielding four energetic councillors – three women and one man who are warmly received by communities, we are confident of retaining those four wards,” he said.

Regarding the Wepener incident, Nxangisa said Nthatisi was deployed by the provincial executive committee to help with identifying a new branch candidate.

“He didn’t go there alone on that day, and also, he did not go back there because of those issues.

“Other deployees did the work, and hence we have a new ward candidate in the name of Thabo Monare,” he said.

The governing party is leading a coalition with smaller parties in the council.

NOW READ: ANCYL conference: Chaos looms as problems pile up