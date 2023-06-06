By Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
6 Jun 2023
5:20 am
Government

Cash-strapped Mangaung to pay R54 million for political staff, including R20 000 for tea lady

Mangaung councillors say the salaries are too high for the struggling metro.

Mangaung Metro Mayor Gregory Nthatise. More than 90 political staffers costing R54 million will start work soon while service delivery continues to stagnate. Photo: Mangaung/Facebook
Hot on the heels of the ghost worker scandal, the troubled Mangaung Metro has approved mouth-watering salaries for 94 political staff, much to the disdain of opposition parties. Councillors accuse the ANC-led coalition of disregarding residents who yearn for quality services. At least 70 people are earmarked for the offices of Mayor Gregory Nthatise, the deputy mayor who is yet to be elected, speaker Maryke Davies and council whip Nikelo Vumile, at a cost of R37.9 million. An additional 24 staffers have been added to the list - a deviation that has to be approved by Cogta MEC Moses Makume,...

