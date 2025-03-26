Trump’s stance on diplomacy a show of ‘imperialist aggression’ – Mbalula

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula compared the difference in South Africa's intentions with that of the United States President.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has taken a swipe at US president Donald Trump, claiming his stance on diplomacy was steeped in aggression.

Mbalula was outside the 9th national conference of Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Ekurhuleni when he elaborated on the difference in posture between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his United States (US) counterpart.

Respect for multilateralism needed

Mbalula said the ANC had no comment on Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion, calling the recently returned ambassador’s comments “water under the bridge.”

While the US refused to work with Ebrahim Rasool, President Donald Trump named Brent Bozell his preferred candidate for US ambassador to South Africa.

Mbalula said it was the US’ prerogative to send delegates and added the Department of International Relations and Cooperation would handle the process.

However, he stressed the need for nations to respect multilateral processes and highlighted the differences in how Ramaphosa and the US president approached diplomacy.

“We, as the ANC, will say Donald Trump’s interest and actions are nothing else but imperialist aggression undermining the sovereignty of another state, interfering with the affairs of another state,” Mbalula said in an interview with broadcaster eNCA.

“But, South Africa has got bigger interests than what we articulate,” Mbalula suggested.

He added that when Ramaphosa and the ANC engaged with foreign entities, it was for the good of the country.

GNU not a ‘melting pot’

The DA have put forward former party leader and ambassador to Argentina, Tony Leon, as a possible successor to Rasool.

Mbalula said Ramaphosa was under no obligation to consult government of national unity (GNU) partners before making the decision, explaining the contrast to the Denosa gathering,

“As the party with the largest votes, the ANC seized both the tactical and strategic initiative and started shaping a narrative about the need for political parties to work together.

“We need to understand that the GNU is not a melting pot. It’s a conglomeration and a bringing together of those who never worked together, who don’t agree on an ideological basis.

“That is why the reflection of the tumultuous situation of this GNU will from time to time reflect that,” Mbalula said.

The renaming of Sandton Drive has also been a thorny issue laced with international implications, with Mbalula saying it was a matter for the local government to decide.

