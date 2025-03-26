South Africa

WATCH: ‘The president appoints ambassadors,’ says Ramaphosa

By Faizel Patel

26 Mar 2025

08:14 am

Ramaphosa made it clear that there was no need to consult his government of national unity partners.

Ramaphosa asserts authority on on Ebrahim Rasool's replacement

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa needs a “top class official” to be the country’s ambassador to the United States (US). He asserted his authority, stating he didn’t need to consult his government or national unity (GNU) partners to select a replacement for expelled Ebrahim Rasool.

Ramaphosa decides

Ramaphosa spoke on the sidelines of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s (Denosa) ninth national congress, which took place on Tuesday at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

“The president appoints ambassadors. And it is within his sole right to appoint ambassadors,” Ramaphosa said.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa will decide who the next SA ambassador to the US will be

Zille calls for consultation

The president’s stance on the next ambassador comes after DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille, on Human Rights Day, called for consultations on Rasool’s replacement.

Zille said Leon, who has extensive experience in diplomacy, would be the country’s ideal replacement for Rasool.

“President Ramaphosa should consult about an appropriate replacement for ambassador to the United States. It is a crucial position,” Zille said.  

“We know very well that President [Donald] Trump is looking inwards. He wants to make America great again, as he says, and he’s not interested in countries that he sees as undermining the US’ interests, but it doesn’t help South Africa to alienate the United States.

“If I had to choose, I would choose somebody like Tony Leon. I think he would be absolutely excellent. He’s been a very good ambassador before in Argentina. I think that he has all the skills at a very top level,” Zille said.

Ramaphosa ‘mulling’

While Zille has suggested that Ramaphosa consult about the next ambassador to the US, the president said it’s his decision.

“With regards to the United States, our ambassador has come back home, and obviously, it behoves us as a government to mull over replacing our ambassador,” said Ramaphosa.

“The United States is the second largest trading partner to South Africa. So, therefore, we need to have top-class representation in the US, and that is something that we are still working on…Ramaphosa said.”

Dirco meets Rasool

Rasool returned to South Africa on Sunday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled him and stripped him of his diplomatic privileges.

He was declared persona non grata and given just a week to leave the US due to comments he made about the country and the Donald Trump administration during a webinar.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed Minister Ronald Lamola met with Rasool.

“Following the meeting, a formal report will be submitted to the president for his consideration. Pending this, the ministry or department will not engage in public engagements on the matter,” Dirco said.

US ambassador to SA

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has nominated Brent Bozell III to replace Reuben Brigety as ambassador to South Africa.

Brigety resigned on 10 January.

The nomination was published on the US Congress’ official website on Tuesday.

Since Trump took over the Presidency of the US for a second term, Washington has been without an ambassador to South Africa amid simmering and fractured relations between the two countries.

