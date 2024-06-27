‘Undue expectation on parties wanting names and positions in GNU’ – Kathrada Foundation

An announcement on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet is imminent

As anticipation builds for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming Cabinet announcement, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said there is an undue expectation on political parties wanting names and positions in the new government of national unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa, who was expected to announce a new and inclusive Cabinet soon after being re-elected and sworn into office last Wednesday, had to delay his much-anticipated Cabinet announcement due to what appeared to be an impasse on ministerial positions.

Speculation is rife that Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is imminent.

Power sharing

Executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton said the GNU can be described as a “power-sharing” arrangement.

“When we see it in that context, it is about political parties sharing the power that comes with being in cabinet and all of the responsibilities that go with it, so, I think that that will be the appropriate characterization.

“But I also think that there’s an undue expectation based on wanting names and positions almost as if there was some times line set for this. This is the first time that we are in this kind of a political situation on this scale and therefore I am happy that there is thought and consideration perhaps going in to it and not being rushed into decisions because of external factors and noises being made outside of the negotiating forums,” Balton said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane

DA demands

On Tuesday, African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said “no self-respecting organisation” can agree with the demands the demands that the Democratic Alliance (DA) was making in the GNU.

The DA reportedly has its eyes set on 11 Cabinet positions, their deputies and director-general portfolios; including a demand for the deputy president post.

“It is like they are imposing what they believe is good for them. They must actually appreciate that we all serve at the behest of the president in line with the Constitution. Secondly, there are parties that also have to be accommodated in line with rule 23 of the Statement of Intent.”

Mokonyane said the ANC is “not responding” to the demands of the DA.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘DA created impression only it can solve SA’s problems’ − SACP