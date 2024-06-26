WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane

Ramaphosa was expected to unveil his Cabinet on Sunday, but demands by the DA allegedly pushed this back several days.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said “no self-respecting organisation” can agree with the demands the DA is making in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mokonyane made the comments ahead of an imminent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of his new Cabinet.

Watch Nomvula Mokonyane speaking about the DA’s demands

[WATCH] "No self-respecting organisation can agree with the demands the DA is making" – ANC first deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane in conversation with @XoliMngambi .#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/zPcOOloFyK June 25, 2024

The DA reportedly has its eyes set on 11 Cabinet positions, their deputies and director-general portfolios; including a demand for the deputy president post.

Not respond to DA demands

Mokonyane said no self-respecting organisation can actually settle on what the DA is “putting.”

“It is like they are imposing what they believe is good for them. They must actually appreciate that we all serve at the behest of the president in line with the Constitution. Secondly, there are parties that also have to be accommodated in line with rule 23 of the Statement of Intent.”

Mokonyane said the ANC is “not responding” to the demands of the DA.

“In negotiations, it’s a give and take and the ultimatum they have put shows that their intention is not to be inclusive, but an assumption that it is a coalition of the DA and the ANC and maybe one other party because they signed earlier.

“The fact of the matter is that they signed on the same day with the Patriotic Alliance if they care to know,” Mokonyane said.

Other parties

Mokonyane said South Africans should know that the ANC has many other parties that signed the Statement of Intent.

“All other parties have come and nobody would be left behind because to bring everybody together, you need to be tolerant, accommodative and also respect the spirit of the South African Constitution.”

Following a meeting on Monday between Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen, which has been described as “positive,” it is understood that there could be an announcement of the Cabinet soon.

A total of 10 political parties having signed the Statement of Intent to join the GNU.

The ANC announced the establishment of the GNU for the 7th administration after failing to get a majority in the 29 May elections for the first time in 30 years.

