WATCH: ‘DA created impression only it can solve SA’s problems’ − SACP

The SACP backs the disapproval and rejection of an ANC-DA coalition government saying it will not support any marriage with 'DA-led forces'.

Solly Mapaila says the SACP will not support any coalition deal that is “anti-people, anti-worker and liberal forces” led by the DA. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

As anticipation builds for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s upcoming Cabinet announcement, possibly on Thursday, the South African Communist Party (SACP) said the DA has created the impression that it is the only party that can solve South Africa’s problem.

Earlier this month, the SACP backed the disapproval and rejection of an ANC-DA coalition government, saying it will not support any marriage with what it defined as “DA-led forces”.

SACP secretary-general Solly Mapaila launched a scathing attack, saying it will not support any coalition arrangement that is “anti-people, anti-worker and liberal forces” led by the DA.

Whitism

While the DA, among nine other parties, is now part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Mapaila said the SACP has not changed its stance.

“We have not given up on that particular party, but we know its water under the bridge on the basis that consequent to our discussion the ANC NEC [National Executive Committee] resolved to embrace all parties and set up a Government of National Unity.

“But, part of the things we avoided with that proposition from our side was this reality that there are those who do not believe in this concept of Government of National Unity or even see what it needs, partly because the DA itself and its historic legacy as a party that inherited the racist apartheid regime continues with the concept of whitism that seems to have a superiority complex over black leadership.

“And they use this opportunity to create an impression that only they can resolve problems in our country, when actually in the areas where they already govern, they failed particularly the African population and the black population in general. But they create themselves as the immediate solution to our crisis which is the campaign they embarked on to remove the ANC from political office,“ Mapaila said.

ANC not responding to DA demands

Meanwhile, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said “no self-respecting organisation” can agree with the demands the DA is making in the GNU.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce his Cabinet on Sunday following his inauguration last week but demands by the DA allegedly pushed this back several days.

The DA reportedly has its eyes set on 11 Cabinet positions, their deputies and director-general portfolios; including a demand for the deputy president post.

Mokonyane said the ANC is “not responding” to the demands of the DA.

