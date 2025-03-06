Was delayed budget speech a waste of time and money? Parliament clears the air

The Auditor-General's office has recieved a request to investigate the cost of the postponed budget speech.

The South African parliament says it did not waste money on Minister Enoch Godongwana’s first attempt to deliver the budget speech last month.

This comes after the MK party wrote to the South African Auditor-General (AG) requesting an investigation into wasteful expenditure related to the cancellation of the budget speech.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, claimed millions of rands were squandered on logistics, security, printing, travel, consultants, and media arrangements for a budget speech that was ultimately abandoned.

He said this occurs when South Africans struggle with rising costs, unemployment, and service delivery failures.

The party wanted the AG to investigate the cost of the delay. The AG’s office on Wednesday confirmed that it had received the request and said it would study its merits.

“The AGSA will consider the request and respond to the party in writing after its regulatory requirements and set due process on such requests,” the office said.

ALSO READ: Will Godongwana deliver the budget without any problems?

Parliament responds

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, told The Citizen that no wasteful expenditure occurred because the budget speech was canceled.

“Parliament has not incurred any specific wasteful expenditure due to the postponement of the Budget Speech.

“The National Assembly continues to use the dome” as its longer-term temporary venue for sittings, meaning no additional budget was allocated specifically for hosting the Budget Speech.

“All infrastructure and operational costs remain the same, regardless of whether a sitting takes place,” Mothapo said.

He said the budget speech was not a ceremonial sitting and as such did not have an extraordinary budget.

He said those who attended the speech would have used accommodation, travel allowances, and other allotments from the member’s handbook, which spells out their perks.

Mothapo said parliament acknowledges the inconvenience caused to invited guests who made travel and accommodation arrangements to attend the sitting.

“While Parliament did not bear these costs, we regret any inconvenience experienced and appreciate the understanding of all guests,” he said.

GNU blamed for the postponement of the budget

Ndhlela blamed the postponement of the speech on the Government of National Unity (GNU).

He described the ANC’s working relationship with the DA as detrimental to the country.

“This so-called GNU circus has embarrassed the nation and deepened the fiscal crisis through sheer incompetence. The MK Party will not allow those responsible to get away with this reckless misuse of public funds. We demand accountability and urgent action to prevent further looting disguised as governance,” he said.

A speech under review

Godongwana will have another attempt next week Wednesday, March 12, to deliver his budget speech after wide consultation with the ANC’s coalition partners.

The Citizen understands that Deputy President Paul Mashatile will join the minister and a team from the Treasury in preparing the speech.

The speech is also expected to include the views of Cabinet and GNU partners.

However, it is still unclear whether there will be a VAT increase announced, as earlier planned.

NOW READ: Budget speech: ‘GNU’s conflicts puts national interests at risk’