Radebe has promised to fight factionalism within the KZN structure of the ANC and increase unity among its leaders. He says he wants to make KZN "great again,"

ANC veteran and convenor of the party’s Provincial Task Team (PTT) Jeff Radebe says the ANC’s “arrogance” had led to the party losing its majority in the province, making way for an IFP premier to take over.

Radebe and other members of the PTT briefed the media in Durban on Wednesday about their plans to turn the province around and regain the ANC’s lost support.

A plan to restore the ANC

Radebe serves as the province’s convenor alongside Weziwe Thusi, now the PTT’s deputy convenor, and Siboniso Duma, the second deputy convenor of the PTT.

“We have been appointed to restore confidence to the ANC by the people of KwaZulu-Natal, 17% is a disaster. It reflects that the arrogance of the ANC has cost us,” he said.

Despite the low support in KwaZulu-Natal, Radebe believes that his team can change the ANC’s fortunes and make the party a household name again.

“I and my colleagues come with a fresh perspective, and we want to start from ground zero, brick by brick, root and branch to ensure that all the mistakes the ANC has done previously are corrected timeously and that we get back to where we are supposed to be,” he said.

He said one of the principal tasks of the PTT is to monitor all ANC leaders deployed to government positions.

“We are not going to be sparing anyone. We are in charge in the government of KZN of three critical portfolios; the biggest expenditure items are education and health, and the ANC is in charge of that,” he said.

South Africans come first, not politicians

Radebe said the ANC understand that ordinary South Africans come first and not the politicians running the province.

He slammed ANC leaders in positions of power who misrepresent the party and lack passion for their work.

He particularly expressed concern with municipalities that have failed to spend money that has been allocated for infrastructure projects.

“This means our people in KwaZulu-Natal are being deprived by useless councillors of not spending budgets that have been appropriated in law. This deals a major blow to service delivery, and this will come to an end in our leadership, we shall leave no stone unturned,” he said.

Engraving the ANC in the hearts of the people

One of the province’s former leaders, Mike Mabuyakhulu, said the PTT is committed to ensuring that the party is seen by ordinary people on the ground.

“We are going to restore faith through our actions. We will lead as the ANC leadership as a collective and with unity. We are going to practice unity in action; we have agreed that each of us will be accountable to one another,” he said.

Mabuyakhulu said he was sure that the PTT’s work would restore the ANC’s position in the hearts and minds of KwaZulu-Natal.

The MK party, a threat to the ANC in KZN

Political analyst from the University of Free State (UFS) Theo Neethling told The Citizen that the ANC in KZN faces the challenge of going against Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Even though the MK party did not win elections, it currently stands as the most popular single party in that province.

It is believed that Zuma’s influence in KZN politics is the reason for the ANC’s downfall in KZN..

“I do not think that they will make inroads in KZN as long as the MK is strong. But since the MK is experiencing a lot of internal fighting, it creates a chance for the ANC,” he said.

