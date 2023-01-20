WATCH: Claims of branch rigging halts ANC Free State conference registration

Getrude Makhafola

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has hit a yet another snag on the first day of its long overdue conference, after members alleged that delegation lists were altered ahead of registration on Friday.

The 9th provincial conference was supposed to get underway in Bloemfontein on Friday, with the party’s national chairperson scheduled to open the sitting.

But things have not gone according to plan.

“Registration for the conference has temporarily been suspended. Notification will be made once the time for resumption has been concluded,” explained Free State party spokesperson Oupa Khoabane in a text.

‘Delegation list changed’

A video clip seen by The Citizen showed visibly disappointed individuals clad in ANC colours alleging that they had been barred from registering.

One speaker, who identified himself as Vusimuzi Shabalala, said they were seeking answers from party top brass.

“We are here at the registration point and are raising this concern with the ANC leadership, that already there is a list doing the rounds. That list shows we have been replaced as delegates.

Watch the video below:

@MYANC Free State conference has hit a snag again. Claims of branch rigging surfaces just moments after David Mahlobo and Mxolisi Dukwana told journalists registration continued & conference will sit@TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/tluGVJhtHg— Getrude Makhafola (@GetrudeM) January 20, 2023

“I was a delegate at Nasrec [55th national conference] along with two other members from my branch and our delegate package identified us as such for the province. We want to know from leadership how can it be that we were national delegates and then told we are no longer delegates when it comes to the provincial conference. We will wait until we are told what is happening.”

‘Disputes attended to’

Earlier, ANC NEC member David Mahlobo and interim provincial chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana told journalists during a media briefing that registration had commenced.

Mahlobo is one of the party leaders deployed by Luthuli House to help with the conference.

He said although registration continued, there were problems as some branch members alleged “tampering with delegates”.

“There’s been delays around registration. We had planned pre-registration from yesterday [Thursday] and to have finished by lunchtime today. Registration has commenced, but there are some challenges with others claiming they were excluded. But the leadership of ANC working with IPC and regional leaders are attending to that.”

Conference long overdue

The province has failed numerous times before to convene an elective conference, as infighting and factionalism continue to fester.

Those contesting for provincial leadership include Dukwana, former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni, Premier Sefaro “Sisi” Ntombela, Education MEC Tate Makgoe, and coordinator Paseka Nompondo.

Khoabane said another media briefing would be convened later on Friday afternoon.

