WATCH: Nzimande takes a sober look at ANC’s victory chances in upcoming elections

While his leaders have been preaching victory, Nzimande shared uncertainty over ANC's reign in upcoming elections.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande says he is not certain if the African National Congress (ANC) would return to power after the general elections on 29 May.

After consecutively winning the elections seven times post apartheid, the minister appealed for the ANC to be given another chance.

Nzimande was speaking at the official launch of the new Tjheseho Community Centre in Reitz, Free State on Tuesday.

There he addressed the lack of skills especially among the youth. He also stated that the community centre was to be open to people of all ages who are keen on learning new skills or getting basic education.

‘I wish I could be here when it starts’ – Nzimande

With elections coming up in a few weeks, the ANC appointed minister Nzimande shared concerns over the reign of the ruling party.

During his keynote address at the infrastructure launch of the community college in Reitz, Nzimande said he wished to be invited to the official opening of the Tjheseho Centre in January of next year whether the ANC would still be in power or not.

“I wish I could be here when it starts, now we are going to elections we don’t know whether we are coming back or not,” he added.

Additionally, Nzimande urged the crowd to vote for “all the good things that have been done over the last 30 years”.

He said when people say bad things about the ANC they mention it by name, however, when the party does good things its hush hush.

“I didn’t mention anyone, all the good things we have done over the last 30 years including the continuation of what we are doing today – that is what we are voting for.

“Yes, mistakes have happened but let’s vote also to say together we will identify and correct those mistakes that have happened,” said the minister.

Furthermore, Nzimande said only lazy people don’t make mistakes because mistakes are bound to happen when people work.

Moreover, he called for accountability where mistakes have been made.

“Let’s not fool our people where mistakes have happened. Yes they have, this is what we intend to do. We will solve and address those mistakes so that we do for the next 30 years what we have done for the last 30 years,” he added.

Youth sitting at home concerns Nzimande

The education minister invited people of all ages who wished to acquire new skills to the new college.

He expressed his concern around the youth’s lack of skill. He said they spent a ridiculous amount of time in their homes accomplishing nothing.

“Statistics tell us that 3.4 million which is 33% of the 10.2 million young people aged between 15 and 24 years doing nothing. That is what we want to address. This is their structure that they must come and be able to address these things [lack of skills],” Nzimande added.

Furthermore, Nzimande said the new establishment is already attracting a traffic of new business, one such is a KFC franchise being built in the college’s vicinity.

“There are other shops who have begun to open here as a direct result of the opening of this structure. So, MEC you will be surprised 10 to 15 years’ time this may be a city centre in this area,” the minister said.

He further highlighted that the aim of the government was to transform Tjheseho College into an agricultural skills hub.

Watch: Live link of Nzimande giving keynote address at Free State infrastructure community college launch