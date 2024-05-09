WATCH: Duduzile says her brother Duduzane Zuma is welcome to join MK party

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla also denied there was nepotism in the MK party.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sombudla said her brother Duduzane Zuma would “fit in” if he were to join the MK party.

Zuma family and politics

Duduzane is the leader of another new political party, All Game Changers. Its policies are not yet clear, despite the elections being around the corner on 29 May.

Some political analysts suggested, after Jacob Zuma announced he was aligning with the MK party, that it is not a far-fetched idea that Duduzane will one day land up in its top structures.

Zuma-Sambudla was speaking in an interview on the Shaddy PHodcast in an episode titled women in politics.

She said many of her siblings were active in politics and that there was some pressure to live up to their father’s legacy.

Although she said her brother would be welcome in the MK party, she denied there was nepotism in the party.

“There is no nepotism, we are not selling positions but he is very good I am sure he would fit in somewhere.”

Zuma-Sambudla described Duduzane as a hard worker and a man of integrity.

“He has gotten this far because there is something about him. He has got that thing, he has got that walk he has. Dude, it runs in the family.”

Despite this Zuma-Sambudla said her family wished Duduzane well with All Game Changers.

“He is busy doing his own thing, we are doing ours. We wish him the best,” she said.

Zuma-Samabudla is well known for protecting her father’s legacy on social media.

Zuma’s pitbull

She described her role in the MK party as being behind the scenes and disclosed that she did not have presidential ambitions.

“I just took a decision to really protect my father. I call myself his pitbull. The things that he cannot do because he must remain presidential, I have no presidential ambitions because I will come for you,” she said.

Zuma-Sambudla described her father as wise and scientific in how he makes political moves.

“Politics, he always says its scientific and you’ve got to have critical thinking otherwise if you do what they do in other parties, imagine what a mess that would be,” she said.

She said the MK party had decided to launch without any positions to avoid a tussle and the possibilities of infiltration and abuse of power.

The former president’s daughter said the MK party is becoming a force in South African politics.

“We did not expect it to be such a tornado. We ourselves are overwhelmed by the support and everything that we have been going through, but when you are with the godfather of politics what do you expect?” she said.

Watch Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s interview: