‘The ANC decided to leave me’ – Duduzane Zuma on plans to start a political party

Zuma Jr. is gearing up to enter the presidential race.

Duduzane Zuma said he’ll be launching a political party later in January. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Duduzane Zuma says he’ll be launching a political party later in January.

Zuma Jr. first officially threw his name in the presidential race last year when he announced plans to run for the 2024 elections.

At the time, it wasn’t clear whether he’d run independently or under the banner of a political party. The budding politician has finally cleared the mystery.

‘Something new’

Speaking to Sunday World recently Duduzane Zuma made it clear he won’t be joining Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party campaign trail but will be starting “something new.”

Duduzane Zuma’s affiliation with the ruling party also seems to be a distant memory, as he gears to unveil his new organisation.

Asked why he left the African National Congress (ANC), Zuma Jr. said; “The ANC decided to leave me.”

Youth-driven

Set on contesting the upcoming elections, Zuma Jr. said his political party will be inclusive and youth-driven.

“My plans for going to the election include a new, realistic vision. An inclusive narrative. Society driven solutions that are current, new-age and driven by people who are affected by and understand today’s issues,” Duduzane Zuma told Sunday World.

“This party is for all….All cultures and traditions, naturalised ID-carrying former immigrants and those that understand our need for change,” he said.

Duduzane Zuma envisions a political party with active young people. “The movement will without a doubt be driven by the youth, which is non-negotiable,” he said.

However, the budding politician has some reservations about South Africa’s current electoral system.

“We have seen over a period of time how we the will of the voting majority has not translated into the benefit go our people,” he said, blaming it on “subversion” by both political and business leaders.

Zuma’s MK Party endorsement

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma visited Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The former president is currently on a campaign trail for the recently formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Zuma recently announced he won’t be voting for the ANC in the upcoming elections but will give vote to the MK Party.

The ANC’s National Executive Council (NEC) is yet to decide Zuma’s future in the ruling party.

