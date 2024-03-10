WATCH: IFP hopes Buthelezi’s legacy will attract more votes during elections

The IFP said it has a credible and viable policy alternative for the country

The IFP is set to launch its manifesto on Sunday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. . Photo: X/@Gallo_Editorial

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it hopes the legacy of its late founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will attract more votes for the party ahead of the National and Provincial elections on 29th May.

The IFP is set to launch its manifesto on Sunday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa tells Newzroom Afrika's Ntando Mnyandu that the party is coming out today to present a credible and viable policy and manifesto alternative for SA.



Buthelezi’s legacy

The party is on a high after winning the recent municipal and by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal against its political rivals, the African National Congress (ANC).

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa told The Citizen they are confident about the party achieving success in the upcoming elections and that Buthelezi’s legacy will attract more votes.

“We are for starters doing that (using Buththelezi’s legacy). We are pretty confident that it’s going to be a successful manifesto launch which is going to be a launchpad for the 2024 elections.”

Viable policy

Hlengwa said the IFP will have a credible and viable policy alternative for the country.

“For the past 20 years, we’ve not been in government whether in a national or provincial level. That has led to the continued collapse of the country economically, socially and politically. And therefore this election is about restoring the country onto the trajectory of growth.”

The IFP was dealt a blow when its lifelong leader, Buthelezi passed away in September 2023.

KZN battleground

With just over 5,7 million registered voters, KZN is the battleground province for the IFP, African National Congress (ANC) and former president Jacob Zuma’s Mkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP).

The MK Pary has pushed the ANC and the IFP right out of the field and is currently the number one choice of voters in the province.

This is evident from authoritative polling data which was confidentially shared with City Press.

The MKP party currently enjoys the support of 28% of registered voters in the province. The ANC, which in 2019 received a majority of 54.2%, is in second place at 27%.

The DA is third with 19% and the IFP is fourth with 15%. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which launched its manifesto in Durban last month, stands at 6%.

