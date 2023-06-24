Western Cape ANC leadership slips away from MP Dyantyi

By Citizen Reporter

ANC MP Richard Dyantyi has failed to garner enough nominations to contest for Western Cape chairperson at the party’s provincial conference underway in Cape Town.

Dyantyi failed to reach branch nominations.

His campaign collapsed after accepting a floor nomination but again failed to reach the required threshold on Saturday.

A former MEC, Dyantyi is the chairperson of the parliamentary Section 194 inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Richard Dyantyi who did not meet the threshold during branch nominations has been nominated from the floor and he accepted.



HE AGAIN DID NOT MEET THE THRESHOLD #ANCWC2023 #ANCWCProvincialConference pic.twitter.com/ZHzP6XjRbv— Veve (@LudidiVelani) June 24, 2023

Tyhalisusu, Dugmore to battle it out

Meanwhile, Lerumo Kalako, Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisusu and Cameron Dugmore received enough nominations for chairperson.

However, Kalako declined to contest after he was nominated from the floor, leaving Dugmore and Tyhalisusu to battle it out for the position.

Earlier, ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtshweni told reporters that credentials went smoothly and were adopted “within 30 minutes.”

The much-awaited conference failed to start on Friday due to accommodation problems.

The ANC in the province last elected permanent leadership in 2015 when Marius Fransman was elected chairperson.

There are more than 700 people at the venue, of which 647 of them are voting delegates.