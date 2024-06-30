JUST IN: Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet tonight

The announcement will be in the form of a televised address to the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce his new Cabinet on Sunday evening, the Presidency has confirmed.

The announcement will be in the form of a televised address to the nation set for 9pm.

“The new national executive will constitute the [seventh] democratic administration as a Government of National Unity [GNU] comprising a diversity of political parties as an outcome of the national and provincial elections held on Wednesday, 29 May 2024,” the Presidency’s statement reads.

This is a developing story