By Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
20 Jul 2023
4:45 am
Politics

DA, EFF left off Brics guest list for worry they will ’embarrass’ ANC

By Eric Naki

At least 54 parties from all over the world are due to participate in the prelude to the Brics summit next month.

DA, EFF left off Brics guest list for worry they will embarrass ANC
Picture for illustration purposes. Citizen Stock images
The ANC has explained why certain political parties have not been invited to the Brics Political Parties Plus Dialogue, saying only its “sister parties and fraternal organisations” had been invited. South Africa’s main opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), were not invited to the gathering of political parties from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) and other countries which aspire to become members of the forum. ALSO READ: Is Mbalula being stupid over EFF? At least 54 parties from all over the world are due to participate in the prelude to the Brics...

Read more on these topics