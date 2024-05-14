City of Joburg’s VIP policy heads to court

The DA is challenging the amount of luxury cars and body gaaurds that the mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has for his protection

The City of Johannesburg has been taken to court over its controversial VIP policy that has seen the City’s mayor Kabelo Gwamanda reportedly enjoy the protection of 10 bodyguards and a fleet of luxury vehicles as part of his security detail.

Controversial VIP policy

In court papers seen by The Citizen, the DA asked the court to declare the VIP policy unlawful, invalid, and unconstitutional.

The party accused the Government of Local Unity (GLU) led by the ANC and EFF of abusing the City’s resources and not following the correct processes, which entail risk assessments before deployment of VIP protection.

The Citizen has reached out to the city for comment but there was no response at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

According to the papers, the mayor has been allocated 10 bodyguards accompanied by a BMW 3 series, Lexus, Toyota Hilux, VW Polo, BMW X5 and a Toyota Rav 4.

The Speaker of Council Margret Arnolds has been allocated, eight bodyguards accompanied by a BMW X3, BMW 3 series, Toyota Rav 4, and a Lexus. Most of the Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) had two bodyguards except some who had four.

The DA said VIP protection should be within the upper limits which are guidelines for the tools of trade for various categories of councilors.

City claims it is not to blame

The City of Johannesburg had argued that they inherited the current security detail but the DA had countered this saying the mayor and his team had to have a risk assessment done.

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku confirmed that the DA had approached the courts on the matter.

“One of the reasons we are taking this to court is because the money that ratepayers pay should go to services not protecting politicians that are trying to run away from communities,” she told The Citizen.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said she was concerned that the cost implications of the enormous security contingent had not been made public.

“They brought the costs after the DA councillors asked for it. What we did find was disturbing,” she said.

Kayser-Echezonjoku said after the DA left office the new mayor from the GLU government received a brand-new car.

“Some of these cars we have seen when were in government,” she said.

The City of Johannesburg has been given two weeks to respond.