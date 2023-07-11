By Eric Naki
Political Editor
11 Jul 2023
4:59 am
Politics

Between a rock and a hard place: ANC-EFF partnership ‘would create tension’ within ANC

By Eric Naki

'Similarly, it would be quite difficult for the ANC to implement some aspects of the DA policy,' says a political analyst.

Picture for illustration purposes. Citizen Stock images
The ANC is hoping for a clear majority at next year’s election so it can go it alone and not have to offer up the political “pound of flesh” to either the Democratic Alliance (DA) or the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) if it is forced to share power, say political experts. The ANC is divided between those who supported a coalition with the EFF and those who wanted to partner up with the DA. ALSO READ: Joburg’s new ‘caretaker’ mayor will last if he doesn’t threaten ANC-EFF’s interests Cooperation with the DA wouldn’t come as a surprise to the “Thatcherites”...

