Would you pay R2 million to have dinner with Floyd Shivambu?

The Afrika Mayibuye Movement has sparked fierce debate with a fundraising gala dinner that offers supporters a spot at the dinner table with leader Floyd Shivambu for a cool R2 million.

Gala dinners, a common strategy used by several political parties in the country, have often been scrutinised and raised suspicions over political influence being “bought”.

The EFF made headlines in 2023 when they priced a seat at the table with party president Julius Malema at R1.2 million. It was snapped up by an unknown buyer.

Two years later, the party’s former deputy president is accessible for R800k more, via a Mayibuye Diamond table package.

The seat will not only get you the company of Shivambu but also a three-course meal and live entertainment.

Other packages range from R10 000 to R1.5 million for the company of the party’s deputy president, Robert Nwedo.

The event is being held on 28 November at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand, Gauteng.

Mayibuye said the dinner “will bring together business leaders, philanthropic partners, professionals and activists in a national effort to restore dignity, accountability, economic justice and ethical leadership”.

It hopes to partner with these in, among other aims, developing women and youth leadership pipelines; strengthening organisational integrity, governance, and capacity; and “building a national movement committed to justice, unity and restoration.”

National convention

Proceeds, the party says, will go toward funding its First National Convention in December 2025 at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus.

“This Convention marks a decisive moment in South Africa’s democratic journey and our collective struggle for total freedom and emancipation now!

“It will assemble delegates from all provinces; leaders of our women, youth and students movements; worker representatives through MAWUSA; traditional and royal leaders; religious bodies; community organisers; academics; and international allies.

“Together, these voices will refine our foundational documents, affirm our programme of action, and chart a principled path to collective power for the future of our nation,” the party said of the conference.

