Zingiswa Losi re-elected Cosatu president for second term

Thapelo Lekabe

Zingiswa Losi has been re-elected for a second term as the Congress of South African Trade Unions‘ (Cosatu) president.

Losi will serve as the trade union federation’s president for another four years after she was uncontested for the top post at Cosatu’s 14th national congress in Midrand, Johannesburg.

WATCH: ‘Hamba Gwede!’ – Mantashe booed off Cosatu congress stage

Almost 2 000 Cosatu delegates cast their votes in electing their national leaders at the conference that started on Monday, at Gallagher Convention Centre.

[From L] Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, first deputy president Mike Shingage, second deputy president Duncan Luvuno, treasure general Freda Oosthuizen, secretary general Solly Phetoe and deputy secretary general Gerald Thwala at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, 29 September 2022, after they were elected as the new leadership on the last day of the Congress. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The other elected leaders of Cosatu included Mike Shingange, Duncan Luvuno, Freda Oosthuizen and Solly Phetoe as first deputy president, second deputy president, treasurer general and general secretary, respectively.

All these positions were also uncontested.

The only contested position at conference was for deputy general secretary which was won by Gerald Thwala. He won a landslide victory against Moses Lekota.

NOW READ: Mapaila says SACP is ready to contest 2024 elections, questions whether the working class is ready