Zuma to launch second edition of tell-all book after first told nothing

Former president Jacob Zuma will be launching the second edition of his book Jacob Zuma Speaks, the words of a president.

The book is expected to be launched on Friday, at the Sharks Board in Umhlanga.

The launch comes just weeks ahead of the African National Congress’ (ANC) 55th elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Jacob Zuma Speaks which was first released in late 2021, was supposed to be a tell-all book about his time in power.

However, the 271-page book – the first publication “endorsed” by Zuma – consisted merely of a collection of speeches given by the former president during his time in power, selected and commented on by the University of Zululand’s Professor Sipho Seepe and independent media consultant Kim Heller.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation claimed that copies had been flying off the shelves since its release as reported by Daily Maverick.

According to the online news website, Seepe and Heller contemptuously accuse Ramaphosa of using the Covid-19 pandemic and its lockdown — which had an inarguably catastrophic effect on the economy — as an “alibi” to conceal Ramaphosa’s administration’s lack of progress on economic growth.

“In the same breath, they urge readers to sympathetically consider Zuma’s burden in trying to grow the economy in the context of the 2008 global financial crisis.”

Zuma presidential campaign bank account

Meanwhile, Zuma has distanced himself from the people who have registered a non-profit company (NPC) with a bank account under his name.

In a statement the Jacob Zuma Foundation stated it had no knowledge of the company and the bank account – Zuma for president 22.

“As the office of former president, Jacob Zuma, we are aware of the comrades who still believe in his leadership. They have even created a WhatsApp group called Zuma for president campaign.

“The bank account – Zuma for president 22 – is not approved by Jacob Zuma. The aforesaid NPC and its bank account can be ceased and cancelled by notice with immediate effect, and such notice be placed on the respective WhatsApp group,” read the statement.

