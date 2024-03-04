WATCH: Zuma calls on Malema to bring change to SA ‘whether they like it or not’

“We must win with two thirds majority" − Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has called on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to work hard so that they can achieve a two thirds majority in the upcoming general elections, effectively removing the ANC from power.

Zuma made the remarks in a video message on X to the berets leader on the occasion of his 43rd birthday.

Following much anticipation, President Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced that South Africans will go to the polls on 29 May to cast their votes for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Watch former president Jacob Zuma calling on EFF leader Julius Malema to bring change to South Africa

Bringing change to SA

Referring to Malema as “my brother,” Zuma said the EFF leader is at a good age to bring change to the country.

“Happy birthday, you are now 43. That is a very good age in the circumstances in which we are. I want to wish you a happy birthday and wish you and all of us to change the country this year whether they like it or not.

“We must win with two thirds majority and you’ll be saying when I got to this level, I was 43. Enjoy, do whatever you want, but be ready that we must have our two thirds as a black majority in this country. Then we’ll sort out other things thereafter,” Zuma said.

Unseating ANC

Meanwhile, the EFF said it is poised to win Gauteng and unseat the ANC come the May general elections.

Party supporters gathered in numbers at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday for its provincial manifesto launch addressed by Malema.

The launch was themed “land and jobs now, stop load shedding”, with Malema saying the party has declared a war against the governing ANC.

Malema said people knew that their lives were going to change for the better if they vote EFF.

“We are the only people gathered here with domestic workers, security guards, bus drivers, taxi drivers and others called gardeners. They are part of this festival of the poor.”

Taking back SA

Malema said the party would take back the country from “a family called the Oppenheimers” whom he claimed were paying millions to buy South Africa.

“Let us unite black people to fight against the Oppenheimer money. Let us not be bought by the Oppenheimers.” Malema said.

Last week, Malema said he would consider a national coalition between the ANC and the EFF if ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was not at the helm of the party.

