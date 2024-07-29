MK party claims alleged leak of Zuma expulsion doc an ‘attempt by ANC of Ramaphosa to undermine him’

A leaked document revealed Zuma is likely to be booted from the ANC after a recent disciplinary hearing.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party claims the alleged leak of a document that its leader and former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma would be expelled from his former party is an “attempt by the ANC of President Cyril Ramaphosa to undermine” him.

According to eNCA, Zuma is likely to be booted from the party after a recent disciplinary hearing.

The broadcaster said it had “reliably learnt” that Zuma would likely be found guilty of misconduct and be expelled by the ANC’s Disciplinary Committee.

The leaked document, allegedly detailing the decision, was shared on social media. The unsigned document is dated 29 July (Monday). In it, five members of the committee are noted as agreeing with the decision to expel Zuma.

“Undermining Zuma”

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party on behalf of Zuma has expressed “profound shock and dismay” upon learning from media sources about an alleged leak from the ANC National Disciplinary Committee.

“We can only confirm this as an act that appears to be a deliberate attempt by the ANC of Ramaphosa to undermine president Zuma.

“Alarmingly, neither president Zuma nor his designated representative, comrade Tony Yengeni, were informed of this ruling— a stark violation of both the ANC constitution and the constitution of South Africa,” Ndhlela said.

Ndhlela said it is a “foundational legal principle” that no individual, not even those accused of serious crimes, should be punished or sentenced in their absence.

“This principle is designed to protect against miscarriages of justice, which sadly, this scenario closely mirrors, resembling a trial conducted through the media. This is clearly a continuation of an apartheid-style and trend, wherein president Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment without fair trial nor an option of a fine.

“The ANC’s behaviour in this case, is synonymous with that of the Zondo commission, where president Zuma was arrested for requesting that Zondo recuse himself as he was conflicted in the matter. Why must the law always be applied clandestinely and differently to president Zuma as opposed to every other person,” Ndhlela questioned

Zuma prison term

Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month prison term in 2021 after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Justice Sisi Khampepe, the acting chief justice, delivered judgment, saying there could be no doubt Zuma was in contempt of court.

“Never before has the authority and legitimacy of the Constitutional Court been subjected to the kinds of attacks that Mr Zuma has elected to launch against it and its members. Never before has the judicial process been so threatened,” Khampepe said.

The ConCourt heard an application from the commission to have Zuma held in contempt over his refusal to take the stand in Zondo State Capture Commission of Inquiry despite a court order.

“Flawed process”

Ndhlela added that an examination of the leaked document revealed that the disciplinary process was not only “profoundly flawed but also conducted in a manner akin to a kangaroo court.”

“This situation is exacerbated by the ANCs contradictory behavior, initially scheduling a physical hearing in May, only to later withdraw this commitment. Moreover, the document details intimidation tactics employed by Fikile Mbalula against Comrade Yengeni, further tainting the procedural integrity of this process.

“This leak is not an isolated incident but the climax of a series of repressive actions that disturbingly echo tactics once used during apartheid-an era from which the current ANC leadership under Ramaphosa and its coalition partners, the DA, seem to have drawn inspiration,” Ndhlela said.

Ndhlela said Zuma will engage his legal team to “urgently determine the course of action and ensure that justice is served.”

Ndhlela said Zuma will announce further actions based on the guidance of these consultations.

The Citizen did contact ANC Acting National Spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi for comment. This will be added in one received.

Charges: Two counts of contravening the ANC‘s rules

The former ANC president has been charged with two counts of contravening the ANC‘s rules, including contravening the party’s constitution, when he publicly endorsed the newly formed MK party in 2023 while still and ANC member.

Zuma’s hearing was held virtually amid fears of clashes between ANC and MK supporters.

The ANC accused Zuma of contravening rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the MK party in December last year.

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

