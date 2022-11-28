Zuma and Shaik making a mockery of the parole system, DA

Siphumelele Khumalo

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has repeated its call for former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison and Schabir Shaik’s parole to be reconsidered, after the men were spotted at a new Umhlanga restaurant called ‘Zuma’ on Friday.

‘Regulars’

According to media reports, the duo were invited by the owner, David Manal, who said he invited the former president to cut the ribbon as he and his family have been “regular, reputable customers” of his establishments.

ALSO READ: WATCH | Mzansi reacts to ‘terminally ill’ Jacob Zuma and Schabir Shaik dance video

Medical parolees

Zuma was arrested in July last year for contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in jail. He was then released less than two months later.

His former financial adviser Shaik was released on medical parole in 2009 after serving just more than two years of a 15-year sentence.

The DA issued a statement on Monday stating that the party would make sure that Zuma returns to prison and serves out the remainder of his sentence.

‘Mockery of the parole system’

“It has become increasingly clear that the decisions to release Zuma and Shaik on medical parole were politically motivated, thereby making a mockery of the parole system.

“The actions of Zuma and Shaik demonstrate a shameless and flagrant disregard for the rule of law and our constitutional democracy. By attending this event, Zuma and Shaik demonstrated their belief that they are above the law and all accountability mechanisms,” said the DA.

The party also questioned the basis on which parole was granted to the pair if they appeared healthy enough to attend public gatherings.

“It is clear that Zuma and Shaik were never legitimately ill enough to warrant being granted medical parole. By Zuma and Shaik appearing in public as supposed VIPs, they are demonstrating the contempt with which they hold the ordinary public.”

Justice will prevail

“The DA will not allow this injustice to continue. The party has launched our own court action to ensure that Zuma returns to prison to finish his sentence.”

Last week, the DA sent a letter to acting national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale, demanding that Zuma be returned to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to serve the remainder of his sentence.

NOW READ: Zuma and Shaik shake off their terminal illnesses to party at Zuma restaurant