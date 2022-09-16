Zweli Mkhize’s campaign gains momentum, and Cyril should take note

Following meetings, prayer sessions and an endorsement by Zulu regiments in his home province, former health minister Zweli Mkhize's campaign for party leadership has kicked into gear. A member of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), Mkhize was endorsed by the ANC eThekwini regional leaders on Wednesday night in Durban, where he delivered a Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture. The ex-minister resigned last year over the Digital Vibes scandal, that many believed would be the nail in the coffin of his political career. Back home in KwaZulu-Natal, however, Mkhize worked his local support base, engaged with communities and even got a...

Present among the audience inside Wiggins Hall on Wednesday were members from regional structures of the MKMVA, ANCWL, ANCYL and Sanco.

“MK [uMkhonto we Sizwe] structures remember how you shone the light on us when you were [KwaZulu-Natal] premier. You never forgot us. That is when we got the recognition in the ANC, we were never recognised as the MK.

“We trust that when you lead us all, you will remember us because first, you are an MK commander,” said the MKMVA’s Pearl Gasa.

Taking to the podium, Mkhize shrugged the R150 million Covid-19 corruption scandal aside, telling branch members to choose whoever they want to lead and not be intimidated.

“We now hear many people saying ‘we won’t nominate because we hearing this or that.’ I’ve spoken to a number of people in provinces, some of them feel intimidated and worried they’ll be followed or investigated… you cannot have two types of justice,” he said to a loud round of applause.

“A party must allow freedom of expression, differences in opinion and being free to choose a leader… naming someone even if no one likes them. You must never think there’s someone less of a member than others or more of a leader than others. We are all members of the ANC. We all come from communities that we must serve honestly and humbly.”

The former minister has since launched court action to have the SIU’s Digital Vibes investigation, and its outcomes, set aside.

‘Abuse of power’

While he urged unity and renewal in the governing party, Mkhize condemned “factions and cabals” that he said abused power and used law enforcement and the criminal justice system against opponents.

“We do see tendencies to use power to put pressure on others and at times, unashamedly start using power to eliminate political opponents using the criminal justice system.

“We want to condemn that… that cannot be how we run the party. Corruption is an important issue to fight but when issues arise, there must be one law. If we say, for purposes for ensuring proper investigations, it must be all standardised, everyone must do exactly the same.”

When asked later whether he was officially running for ANC presidency, Mkhize said he is ready to accept nomination by the branches.

“The process of nomination is left to the branches. As members of the ANC, if branches make a nomination, we’ll have to oblige… so if there’s such a nomination, we will accept it.”

NDZ just a decoy, while Mkhize is Ramaphosa’s real challenger

Political analyst Sandile Swana said Mkhize probably has the support of ANC’s radical economic transformation (RET) faction in other provinces.

The group is made up of mostly supporters of former president Jacob Zuma – such as former ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule and the Eastern Cape’s Andile Lungisa.

“He [Mkhize] is a symbol that Ramaphosa is challengeable and that there is no monopoly around the ANC presidency.

“Indeed, KwaZulu-Natal itself wants senior positions in the ANC top 6, and do not want other provinces to dictate terms to them. Unfortunately, KZN is now producing another tainted presidential candidate,” he said.

At the 2012 conference in Mangaung, Free State, where Zuma was elected for the second term, Mkhize emerged as treasurer-general.

His shot at ANC top leadership again comes after Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‘s latest indication that she will contest for the ANC presidency again.

She contested against Ramaphosa at the 2017 Nasrec conference under the ‘NDZ’ slate and lost. Ramaphosa won with 179 votes, and later included her in his cabinet.

According to Swana, Dlamini-Zuma, whose presidential race was said to have been initiated by Zuma, is only “a decoy” ahead of the highly contested elective conference.

“Mkhize is a better candidate than Dlamini-Zuma, and may even be supported by ANC Ekurhuleni [in Gauteng] and other non-Ramaphosa regions. Dlamini-Zuma is just a decoy.”

