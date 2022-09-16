Getrude Makhafola
16 Sep 2022
Zweli Mkhize’s campaign gains momentum, and Cyril should take note

Mkhize's campaign is a sign that President Cyril Ramaphosa can face stiff competition in December, while the NDZ campaign is only 'a decoy'.

Former president Jacob Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ex-treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize at the December 2017 ANC Conference. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jabu Khumalo
Following meetings, prayer sessions and an endorsement by Zulu regiments in his home province, former health minister Zweli Mkhize's campaign for party leadership has kicked into gear. A member of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), Mkhize was endorsed by the ANC eThekwini regional leaders on Wednesday night in Durban, where he delivered a Victoria Mxenge memorial lecture. The ex-minister resigned last year over the Digital Vibes scandal, that many believed would be the nail in the coffin of his political career. Back home in KwaZulu-Natal, however, Mkhize worked his local support base, engaged with communities and even got a...

