22 Sep 2022
Mkhize takes a leaf from Zuma’s book

We may not have electricity in South Africa, but we do seem to have plenty of time.

Mkhize has time on his side at least
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The “prove it!” challenge thrown down by former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on allegations of corruption against him, has an interesting echo of the arrogant demands from Jacob Zuma that he get his “day in court”. When the wheels of justice did speed up and the former president did start getting a few days in the dock, he threw everything, and the proverbial legal kitchen sink at the prosecutorial authorities to delay having to answer the charges against him. That, more than likely, is going to be the case with Mkhize, who will hardly need to duck and dive...

