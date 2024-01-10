South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

10 Jan 2024

12:30 pm

Poppy Khoza reappointed as director of Civil Aviation in SA

This will be Khoza’s third term at the helm of the aviation regulator.

Poppy Khoza reappointed as Director of Civil Aviation in SA

Director of Civil Aviation (DCA) Poppy Khoza. Photo: X/@ATNSSA

The Director of Civil Aviation (DCA) Poppy Khoza, will lead the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to a new chapter after being re-appointed by Cabinet to serve another five-year term with the Regulator.

This will be Khoza’s third term at the helm of the aviation regulator.

Expressing her excitement on this announcement, Khoza thanked Cabinet and said she is honoured and grateful for this opportunity to again serve as the director of Civil Aviation.

“It is an exciting time for me personally and I pledge my commitment once again to drive positive change and promoting safety, efficiency, gender equality and innovation in our skies.

“We will also continue to partner with all industry stakeholders to enhance operational efficiency and safety to ensure that it maintains the required international standards,” Khoza said.

ALSO READ: SA re-elected as member of International Civil Aviation Organisation council

Experience

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said Khoza carries extensive experience and knowledge in aviation since being first appointed to the role in an acting capacity in October 2012 and then on a 5-year fixed term basis from December 2013.

“Outside of being the first black female DCA, she was also the first woman globally to be elected to preside over the General Assembly at the ICAO’s 41st Assembly Session in 2022.

“Some of the SACAA achievements under Ms Khoza’s tenure at the Authority include achieving 10 clean audits in a space of 11 years, retaining the Category 1 Status of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) assessment and transforming the organisation which now boasts 51% competent female employees and 50% female executives,” Majola said.

SACAA Board Chairperson Ernest Khosa said the stability at SACAA is testament to Khoza’s leadership.

“Ms Khoza is an aviation trailblazer who is internationally recognised and supported. It is through her work that our South African aviation sector continues to hold a critical voice on global aviation dialogues,” Khosa added.

ALSO READ: Air safety comes under the microscope in SA

Read more on these topics

aviation cabinet SACAA

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment
South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza
South Africa Oscar Pistorius back at home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe