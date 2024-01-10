Poppy Khoza reappointed as director of Civil Aviation in SA

This will be Khoza’s third term at the helm of the aviation regulator.

The Director of Civil Aviation (DCA) Poppy Khoza, will lead the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) to a new chapter after being re-appointed by Cabinet to serve another five-year term with the Regulator.

Expressing her excitement on this announcement, Khoza thanked Cabinet and said she is honoured and grateful for this opportunity to again serve as the director of Civil Aviation.

“It is an exciting time for me personally and I pledge my commitment once again to drive positive change and promoting safety, efficiency, gender equality and innovation in our skies.

“We will also continue to partner with all industry stakeholders to enhance operational efficiency and safety to ensure that it maintains the required international standards,” Khoza said.

Experience

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said Khoza carries extensive experience and knowledge in aviation since being first appointed to the role in an acting capacity in October 2012 and then on a 5-year fixed term basis from December 2013.

“Outside of being the first black female DCA, she was also the first woman globally to be elected to preside over the General Assembly at the ICAO’s 41st Assembly Session in 2022.

“Some of the SACAA achievements under Ms Khoza’s tenure at the Authority include achieving 10 clean audits in a space of 11 years, retaining the Category 1 Status of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) assessment and transforming the organisation which now boasts 51% competent female employees and 50% female executives,” Majola said.

SACAA Board Chairperson Ernest Khosa said the stability at SACAA is testament to Khoza’s leadership.

“Ms Khoza is an aviation trailblazer who is internationally recognised and supported. It is through her work that our South African aviation sector continues to hold a critical voice on global aviation dialogues,” Khosa added.

