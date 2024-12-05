Postpone Rand Water’s December shutdown, activists demand

A group of Johannesburg residents and activists, including Water CAN and Outa, protest on 28 November 2024 in Westbury, over water issues affecting the city. Residents of Westbury and its surrounds have experienced water cuts for the past 8 days. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In a forceful critique, WaterCAN has denounced Rand Water’s planned infrastructure maintenance, calling out the utility’s “poor timing” during Johannesburg’s ongoing water crisis.

The citizen water advocacy network is vehemently urging a reconsideration of the proposed shutdown or the exploration of alternative approaches to minimise potential disruptions.

Rand Water maintenance raises community concerns

Scheduled from December 13 to 16, 2024, the 86-hour maintenance project at the Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes pump stations threatens to significantly impede water supply, potentially affecting thousands of households during a particularly sensitive period.

Dr Ferrial Adam, executive manager of WaterCAN, articulated the organisation’s deep reservations.

“While infrastructure maintenance is crucial, the timing of this shutdown could not be more problematic. Our communities have already endured repeated water shortages and protests,” said Adam.

Rand Water transparency and communication failures

The organisation raised pointed questions about the lack of public consultation and communication surrounding the planned maintenance.

“If this project was planned in advance, why have residents been left in the dark? Why schedule such a disruptive operation during the first long weekend of the festive season?” Adam challenged.

Underlying infrastructure challenges

Johannesburg’s water infrastructure continues to struggle, with the city losing approximately 46% of its water through leaks in pipelines, reservoirs, and pump stations.

Recent strategy discussions by national and local water entities have emphasised the critical need for infrastructure improvements and enhanced service delivery.

Additionally, a recent surveys depicted that the 12 100km water network had 2 396 burst pipes, 6 727 leaking meters, 442 leaking valves and 259 leaking hydrants.

Call for responsible action

WaterCAN demanded increased transparency from Rand Water and Johannesburg Water.

The organisation said it sought detailed information about the maintenance contractors and questioned whether the project could be postponed without incurring additional financial penalties.

“The communication surrounding this project has only deepened public dissatisfaction,” warned Adam.

“If the maintenance proceeds, Rand Water and Joburg Water must engage meaningfully with affected communities and provide comprehensive mitigation plans.”

Plea for community consideration

The activist network’s core message was clear: residents cannot be expected to endure further uncertainty and hardship without adequate communication and contingency planning.

“Our communities deserve better,” Adam emphasised. “Infrastructure maintenance is necessary, but it must be conducted with respect, transparency, and genuine consideration for the people it ultimately serves.”

As the December shutdown looms, WaterCAN said it continued to advocate for a more collaborative and considerate approach to critical infrastructure maintenance, highlighting the delicate balance between necessary repairs and community well-being.

